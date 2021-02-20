Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson to star in The Great Escaper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oscar-winning British stars Sir Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson will star in The Great Escaper, it has been announced.

The film, inspired by true events, tells the story of a Second World War veteran who escaped his care home in Hove, East Sussex, to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day landings in France.

Glenda Jackson will star alongside Sir Michael Caine in The Great Escaper (Yui Mok/PA)

Bernard Jordan’s story made headlines around the world in 2014. Sir Michael, 87, will play Mr Jordan while Jackson, 84, will star as his wife Irene, Pathe said.

The entertainment company added it will present the film at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin.

Oliver Parker is set to direct The Great Escaper and filming is scheduled to begin in June. William Ivory has written the script.

Parker said: “No-one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving, seemed to speak to our times and our need for heroes on a human scale, whether people like Bernard Jordan or our doctors and nurses.

“And now to have Michael and Glenda – two iconic actors – agree to honour this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake!”

Sir Michael is a two-time Oscar winner – he picked up best supporting actor gongs for Hannah And Her Sisters and The Cider House Rules.

Jackson also boasts two Academy Awards. She won best actress for Women In Love and A Touch Of Class.