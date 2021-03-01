Officer who inspired John Boyega’s Small Axe role reacts to Golden Globes win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police campaigner Leroy Logan has shared his excitement following John Boyega’s win at the Golden Globes.

The Metropolitan Police officer and anti-racism reformer, who Boyega portrayed in Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series, shared a video on Instagram of himself at home, reacting to the announcement and raising a celebratory glass.

During his acceptance speech for best performance by an actor in a television supporting role, Star Wars actor Boyega, 28, thanked Logan “for your work and for what you have done for young people in the UK”.

In his post, Logan described Boyega’s performance as “life-changing”.

He wrote: “Congratulations ⁦‪⁦‪@JohnBoyega‬⁩ we knew you would do it & you’ve made #SteveMcQueen, the #SmallAxe cast & crew so proud.

“You’re portrayal of me has been life changing, I’m also very proud of you & your name check on accepting the ⁦‪@goldenglobes‬⁩ is so humbling.”

The Small Axe film, titled Red, White and Blue, follows Logan as he decides to reform the force from within after seeing his father assaulted by two officers.

Logan was awarded an MBE in 2001 for his contribution to policing and retired in 2013 after 30 years’ service.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin thanked Diana, Princess of Wales after earning the prize for best performance by an actress in a television series

The newcomer, 25, who has won plaudits for her portrayal of the late princess, said: “Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy beyond anything I could ever imagine.”

Sacha Baron Cohen, 49, celebrated a double win for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was named comedy film of the year, while he was named best actor in a comedy film.

Sharing a photo of him and his wife Isla Fisher holding two apparently homemade paper versions of his Golden Globe awards, he wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to all of YOU for watching this movie and your support over the years.

“Without you I would not be here today being weighed down by these two glorious statuettes.”

Fisher shared the same image and wrote: “These two solid bronze Golden Globes make my hubby the first actor to win twice for playing the same character.”

Rosamund Pike, 42, said the night had prompted “more feelings than I could have imagined” after being name best actress in a comedy film for her turn in I Care a Lot.

Sharing a photo of the red dress she wore on the night, she wrote: “Anatomy of an evening…. WOW. This brings up more feelings than I could have imagined. Thank you @goldenglobes, Thank You To the Hollywood Foreign Press. J Blakeson, and the #icarealot cast, you are the truth behind this win.”