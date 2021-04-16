In Pictures: Remembering Helen McCrory

Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis has said.
The actress, known for starring in hit crime drama Peaky Blinders, James Bond film Skyfall and the Harry Potter film series, died peacefully at home, he said.
In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”
McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.
