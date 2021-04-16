Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Remembering Helen McCrory

by Press Association
April 16, 2021, 5:44 pm
Helen McCrory during the 15th BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in London (Ian West/PA)
Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis has said.

Orange British Academy Film Awards – Odeon – Leicester Square
The couple at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

The actress, known for starring in hit crime drama Peaky Blinders, James Bond film Skyfall and the Harry Potter film series, died peacefully at home, he said.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

BGC Charity Day 2019 – London
Helen McCrory during the 15th BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in September 2019 (Ian West/PA)

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards – London
The couple with Cush Jumbo, Anna Wintour and Evgeny Lebedev at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2019 (Ian West/PA)
Peaky Blinders World Premiere – Birmingham
McCrory attending the Peaky Blinders series five world premiere in 2019. She played Polly Gray the matriarch of the Shelby clan (Jacob King/PA)
Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2019 – London
Attending the Summer Party 2019 presented by Serpentine Galleries in London (Ian West/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The couple at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Investitures at Buckingham Palace
McCrory was awarded her OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2017 (Steve Parsons/PA)
Prince’s Trust ‘Invest In Futures’ reception
Meeting the Prince of Wales with Alexander Armstrong and Pixie Lott at the annual Prince’s Trust Invest In Futures reception in 2017 (Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph/PA)
Prince’s Trust Invest in Futures Gala
With Hugh Dennis and Joanna Lumley at a pre-dinner reception for the Prince’s Trust in 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA)
A Little Chaos Premiere – London
At the UK premiere of A Little Chaos in 2015 (Ian West/PA)
Investitures at Buckingham Palace
With Lewis as he holds his OBE medal after his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2014 (Anthony Delvin/PA)
Peaky Blinders: Series 2 Premiere – Birmingham
Cillian Murphy and McCrory at the premiere of their TV drama Peaky Blinders: Series 2 in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Olivier Awards 2013 Arrivals – London
The couple arrive at the Olivier Awards in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)
Skyfall Royal World Premiere – London
McCrory arriving for the royal world premiere of James Bond film Skyfall, in which she starred, in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Topping Out Ceremony – Young Vic Theatre
McCrory and Jude Law during a ‘Topping Out’ ceremony at the Young Vic Theatre in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)
SHOWBIZ Miller 3
From the West End production of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy As You Like It with Sienna Miller at the Wyndhams Theatre in 2007 (Manuel Harlan/McDonaldRutter/PA)

