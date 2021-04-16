In Pictures: Remembering Helen McCrory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Helen McCrory has died from cancer aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis has said.

The couple at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)

The actress, known for starring in hit crime drama Peaky Blinders, James Bond film Skyfall and the Harry Potter film series, died peacefully at home, he said.

In a tweet on Friday afternoon, Mr Lewis wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.”

Helen McCrory during the 15th BGC annual charity day at Canary Wharf in September 2019 (Ian West/PA)

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

The couple with Cush Jumbo, Anna Wintour and Evgeny Lebedev at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards in November 2019 (Ian West/PA)

McCrory attending the Peaky Blinders series five world premiere in 2019. She played Polly Gray the matriarch of the Shelby clan (Jacob King/PA)

Attending the Summer Party 2019 presented by Serpentine Galleries in London (Ian West/PA)

The couple at the Wimbledon Championships in 2018 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McCrory was awarded her OBE at Buckingham Palace in 2017 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meeting the Prince of Wales with Alexander Armstrong and Pixie Lott at the annual Prince’s Trust Invest In Futures reception in 2017 (Geoff Pugh/The Telegraph/PA)

With Hugh Dennis and Joanna Lumley at a pre-dinner reception for the Prince’s Trust in 2016 (Chris Jackson/PA)

At the UK premiere of A Little Chaos in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

With Lewis as he holds his OBE medal after his investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2014 (Anthony Delvin/PA)

Cillian Murphy and McCrory at the premiere of their TV drama Peaky Blinders: Series 2 in 2014 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The couple arrive at the Olivier Awards in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

McCrory arriving for the royal world premiere of James Bond film Skyfall, in which she starred, in 2012 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

McCrory and Jude Law during a ‘Topping Out’ ceremony at the Young Vic Theatre in 2005 (Yui Mok/PA)