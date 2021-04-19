Harry Styles and Sam Smith top shortlist for British LGBT Awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harry Styles, Sam Smith and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful feature among the British LGBT Awards nominations, which shine a light on those who “stood shoulder to shoulder” with the community in the last year.

The annual awards, voted for by the public, celebrate figures from across the business, charity, arts and celebrity sectors who have worked to advance the rights of LGBT people.

The celebrity ally nominees include Jodie Comer, who plays bisexual assassin Villanelle in TV series Killing Eve, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, activist and actress Jane Fonda, and Spice Girl Melanie C.

Edward Enninful (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The award was won in 2017 by the Duke of Cambridge.

Juno star Elliot Page, who came out as transgender last year, is nominated in the celebrity category alongside Fleabag star Andrew Scott, model Cara Delevingne, Queer Eye star Tan France and US pop star Demi Lovato.

Styles, who in recent years has embraced an androgynous fashion style and been vocal in his support of the LGBT community, is tapped in the MTV music artist category.

He features alongside Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Smith and The 1975.

Channel 4’s acclaimed drama It’s A Sin, which explores the HIV/Aids crisis in 1980s London and is created and written by Queer As Folk’s Russell T Davies, has been shortlisted for the media moment prize.

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Also in the running is Nicola Adams and Katya Jones becoming the first same-sex couple on Strictly Come Dancing, and RuPaul’s Drag Race featuring its first transgender queen in the US, Gottmik.

For the first time, the awards will draw attention to the absence of openly gay footballers in the Premier League through a new prize.

The football ally award highlights personalities who are working to address the taboo in the sport, and nominees include Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

UK Black Pride, It Gets Better and The Outside Project are among the charities in the running for awards.

Gary Lineker (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brands including Starbucks, Cadbury, Marks & Spencer and Argos also feature among the nominees.

Sarah Garrett, British LGBT Awards founder, said: “These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder to shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.

“The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights.

“The awards on August 27, which will take place after lockdown restrictions are eased, will be a huge celebration that’s needed more than ever.”

Jen Tippin, chief transformation officer at partners NatWest, said: “We look forward to recognising and celebrating together the wonderful business and community leaders, charities and organisations that are working so hard to provide a more equal future for all at the ceremony on August 27.”

People can cast their votes at britishlgbtawards.com.