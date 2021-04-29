James Haskell and Matthew Wright lead paddleboard training ahead of charity trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Famous faces including former rugby player James Haskell and broadcaster Matthew Wright have begun training for a standing paddle board trip the length of the Basingstoke Canal.

The group, which also includes Virgin Radio host Amy Voce, are embarking on the journey in support of men’s mental and physical health.

Matthew Wright, Charley Boorman and others stand up paddle boarding on the River Thames (Luciana Guerra/PA)

They were pictured at the foot of Kew Bridge as they trained together on the River Thames, with the help of instructors.

James Haskell and Charley Boorman (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Charley Boorman, best know for starring alongside Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor in Apple TV+ series Long Way Up, is leading the trip.

Amy Voce (Luciana Guerra/PA)

Basingstoke Canal was completed in 1794 and stretches 31 miles through Hampshire and Surrey.

Their journey will take place on May 17 and 18.