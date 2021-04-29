James Haskell and Matthew Wright lead paddleboard training ahead of charity trip

Famous faces including former rugby player James Haskell and broadcaster Matthew Wright have begun training for a standing paddle board trip the length of the Basingstoke Canal.
The group, which also includes Virgin Radio host Amy Voce, are embarking on the journey in support of men’s mental and physical health.
They were pictured at the foot of Kew Bridge as they trained together on the River Thames, with the help of instructors.
Charley Boorman, best know for starring alongside Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor in Apple TV+ series Long Way Up, is leading the trip.
Basingstoke Canal was completed in 1794 and stretches 31 miles through Hampshire and Surrey.
Their journey will take place on May 17 and 18.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe