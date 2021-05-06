A Quiet Place breaks silence with trailer for much-delayed sequel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Krasinski has unveiled the final trailer for his much-delayed sequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place.

The film, starring Emily Blunt as a mother trying to protect her children in a post-apocalyptic world filled with monsters who hunt using incredibly sensitive hearing, has been delayed several times due to the pandemic.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally due to arrive in March last year but was pushed back to September 2021, 18 months after its initial release date.

The final trailer reveals the feature will now arrive in UK cinemas on the earlier date of June 3 and will not initially be released on streaming services.

Sharing the two-minute teaser on Twitter, Krasinski wrote: “Here. We. Go!”

Returning to the day the outbreak began, Krasinki’s Lee Abbott is seen witnessing the chaos unfold on TV, before cutting to his wife Evelyn, played by Blunt, trying to survive following the events of the first film.

Evelyn and her children encounter a colony of survivors including Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy as Emmett and Oscar-nominee Djimon Hounsou.

“I don’t know why you came all the way up here – there’s nothing left,” Murphy says in character.

The original A Quiet Place arrived in 2018 to critical acclaim.

Blunt’s husband, Krasinski, directed and starred in the film, and also writes and directs the sequel.