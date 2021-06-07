BBC announces new training scheme Open Music and calls for diverse applicants

The BBC called for diverse candidates to apply for its new training scheme Open Music, which is available to musicians from all genres.

The broadcaster said the project is part of its commitment to ensure the people making its content reflect the audience it serves.

Successful applicants will participate in tailor-made programmes, the BBC said, and is designed to develop news ideas and “reflect today’s audiences for live orchestral music”.

Successful applicants for the BBC’s new scheme Open Music may perform at the 2022 Proms (Chris Christodoulou/BBC)

Open Music will offer paid training to participants across making music, presenting, radio and event production and sound recording and engineering.

Participants will be provided with training sessions, hands-on experience, masterclasses and mentoring to develop their skills and ideas, the BBC said.

Candidates will work with the BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Proms in shaping – and perhaps performing – in a concert at the 2022 Proms.

Applicants do not need to have any qualifications or experience working with orchestras or orchestral music, the BBC said.

The corporation said it is “particularly interested” in hearing from applicants from black, Asian or ethnically diverse communities.

Alan Davey, controller BBC Radio 3, said: “Open Music is an important way to engage people of all classes and backgrounds and to help them to develop their talents.

“It’s not just a good thing to do, it is a real investment in the future of music and radio. At BBC Radio 3, the Orchestras and Choirs and the BBC Proms, we want to broaden and deepen the music we play, the people who play it, the audiences we play it for and the creative culture that underpins all of our work.

“Creativity – from people with different backgrounds, who bring different ideas through such initiatives – can help us with this. The end result will be even better content for our audiences.”

Applications are open on the BBC Careers website and the deadline is July 8.