Stormzy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mary Berry attend day eight of Wimbledon

Stormzy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Dame Mary Berry were among a host of famous faces pictured watching the action on day eight of Wimbledon.

Stormzy was photographed next to fellow rapper Dave in the crowd at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Last week Dave appeared to tease an upcoming collaboration with Stormzy when he posted a picture of them together on Instagram alongside the caption: “July 9th.”

Lewis Capaldi, Jack Whitehall and Olly Murs (Adam Davy/PA)

The pair were sat behind television presenter Ant McPartlin and his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett as they watched a match between Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur.

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch was also photographed watching the action amid a cluster of famous faces.

He was sat next to singer Olly Murs, while television presenter Jack Whitehall and musician Lewis Capaldi could be seen in conversation on the row behind them.

Dame Mary Berry and Annabel Bosher in the Royal Box (Adam Davy/PA)

Celebrity chef Dame Mary and her daughter Annabel Bosher were also pictured in the Royal Box at the tennis tournament.

Previous days have seen actress Sienna Miller, former ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell and fitness gurus Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator attend the tennis tournament in south-west London.