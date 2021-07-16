Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Ian McKellen makes long-awaited return as Hamlet in ‘age-blind’ interpretation

By Press Association
July 16, 2021, 1:06 am
Sir Ian McKellen’s long-awaited return as Hamlet has attracted rave reviews (Ian West/PA)
Sir Ian McKellen’s long-awaited return as Hamlet has attracted rave reviews (Ian West/PA)

Sir Ian McKellen has made his long-awaited return as Hamlet, 50 years after first playing the doomed Danish prince.

The veteran star, 82, promised an “age-blind interpretation” of the Shakespearean tragedy at the Theatre Royal in Windsor.

Hamlet at the Theatre Royal
Sir Ian McKellen promised an age-blind interpretation of Hamlet (Ian West/PA)

Hamlet is thought to have been about 30 in the original text.

During a photo call, Sir Ian cut a regal figure, looking pensive while wearing a crown.

In another picture he was seen posing with the skull of Yorick – one of the most recognisable scenes in Western literature.

In June, Sir Ian, who is gay, said it was clear to him Hamlet was bisexual.

Hamlet at the Theatre Royal
To be or not to be: Sir Ian McKellen stars in Hamlet – a role he first played 50 years ago (Ian West/PA)

He told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row: “When you come see me you won’t see an old man pretending to be an young man, you’ll see a man pretending to be a prince, pretending to be an intellectual, pretending to be a neurotic, pretending to love his mother, pretending to love girls and boys.

“You didn’t know that was in Hamlet did you?

“It’s there, Rosencrantz to Hamlet: ‘You did love me once’.”

Directed by Sean Mathias, Hamlet also stars Ben Allen, Francesca Annis and Steven Berkoff.

It runs until September 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal