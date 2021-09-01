Rick Edwards to replace Nicky Campbell on BBC Radio 5 Live breakfast show

Broadcaster Rick Edwards is to replace Nicky Campbell as a new breakfast show presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He will host the show alongside Rachel Burden, who has presented the weekday breakfast programme since 2011, as Campbell moves to present a later show on 5 Live every weekday morning.

Edwards, who has presented TV shows such as T4, daytime quiz show !mpossible, River Hunters and BBC Three’s Free Speech, has worked at 5 Live since 2019 and currently guest presents a number of different shows.

Nicky Campbell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He said: “When it comes to 5 Live, I’m a long-time listener, first-time breakfast show presenter.

“I’ve always loved the station’s heady mix of news, sport and free-wheeling conversation.

“I realise I have some big boots to fill – I checked, and Nicky Campbell’s an eye-watering UK12! – but I’m very excited about popping them on and sitting alongside the brilliant Rachel every morning.”

Burden said: “It’s a joy and a privilege to be starting a new chapter on 5 Live Breakfast with Rick.

“He has a love of sport and a curiosity about the world, which our 5 Live family will love. Plus, he knows a lot about octopuses, which will surely come in handy at some point!”

The pair will front a new-look 5 Live Breakfast show, which will launch in November.

It was previously announced that Campbell will host a new call-in show from 9am to 11am, while Naga Munchetty and Adrian Chiles’ weekday shows will run from 11am to 1pm, a change to the previous start time of 10am.

Munchetty anchors the slot from Monday to Wednesday, while Chiles presents the same slot on Thursdays and Fridays.

The new schedule makes their shows an hour shorter, which the station has said was always the long-term plan.

Heidi Dawson, controller of BBC Radio 5 Live, said: “With Rachel and Rick, 5 Live Breakfast will continue to be at the heart of the UK conversation, talking about the stories that matter to our listeners.

“From breaking news to the biggest sport stories, 5 Live Breakfast will set up listeners for the day ahead, keeping them connected and making them smile.”