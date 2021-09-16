Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Coronation Street stars and fans bid farewell to soap character Norris Cole

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 8:32 am
Malcolm Hebden as Norris (Chris Tofalos/Consignia/handout/PA)
Malcolm Hebden as Norris (Chris Tofalos/Consignia/handout/PA)

Coronation Street stars and fans have paid tribute to character Norris Cole after he was killed off in the soap.

The actor Malcolm Hebden, 81, will retire from acting , prompting the departure of the long-running fixture on the cobbles.

Norris, best known as a busybody with an endless appetite for gossip, first appeared in the show in March 1994.

After Norris suffered a stroke, his friend Rita Sullivan, played by Barbara Knox, said: “He went doing what he enjoyed best, snooping and gossiping.”

Antony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully on the soap, wrote on Instagram: “Goodnight, Norris. One of the most iconic characters on British Television.

“Malcolm, you are loved and missed, but I hope you’ve got your feet up and are enjoying a cream horn and a large sherry x.”

Screenwriter Russell T Davies, who is responsible for shows such as It’s A Sin and Queer As Folk, wrote: “Good night, Norris Cole.

“One of the all-time great characters says goodbye, as one of the all-time great actors, Malcolm Hebden, retires from the screen.”

It’s A Sin star Callum Howells commented: “This is so sad. Grew up watching him, rest in peace king x.”

Playwright Jonathan Harvey also paid tribute, writing: “Good night Norris. The show will miss Malcolm Hebden’s magnificent creation x.”

In Wednesday’s episode it was explained that Norris collapsed while holding his telephoto lens trying to catch Claudia Colby (Rula Lenska) having an affair with his retirement home’s chairman Charles.

