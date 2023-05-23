Love Island’s Ekin-Su: I’ve lost every friend I had

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Love Island's Ekin-Su: I've lost every friend I had

By Press Association
Ekin-Su Culculoglu has talked about how she manages her mental health (Ian West/PA)
Ekin-Su Culculoglu has talked about how she manages her mental health (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has said she has lost almost every friend she had before she went on the show and has found it hard to trust people.

The star, 28, won the ITV2 show alongside partner Davide Sanclimenti in 2022 and the couple were popular in the polls, winning 63.7% of the public vote.

In spite of this, Culculoglu said she does not have a lot of friends, telling Cosmopolitan UK: “I’ve lost every friend I had.

“I don’t have any friends. I have one friend and that’s it.

“Unfortunately, with the fame, you see people’s true colours.

John Wick: Chapter 4 – gala screening – London
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and David Sanclimenti (Ian West/PA)

“People just want to be your friend because of your status, and it’s a hard industry to trust.

“No, I don’t actually have friends left.

“People I’d known for 10 years who were in my life… Selling stories is not very nice. I wouldn’t do that to someone.

“If they were happy, I would support them.

“Unfortunately, I had that coming out of the villa, I had to delete people out of my life.

“But I am happier this way.

“Sometimes keeping your circle small is the best, and you don’t always need friends.

“So long as you know who you are, that’s fine.”

Culculoglu also revealed she struggled with her mental health while competing on Dancing On Ice earlier this year, but had to “pretend everything was fine”.

She said she found work commitments “mentally draining” and needed to take some time out for herself by going to the Maldives with partner Sanclimenti, where she could forget about “the stuff online”.

She told the magazine: “There have been things in my life that I can’t mention now that have affected my mental health for a while.

“I had to keep smiling and pretend everything was fine.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Ekin-Su Culculoglu with her Dancing On Ice partner Brendyn Hatfield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This was during Dancing On Ice when there were things in the background – not relationship related, by the way – (they were) work related that was very hard.

“I couldn’t say anything. It was mentally draining. That was one of the tough times.

“It took me a while to get back out of it… Your mental health is your priority.

“After my trip to the Maldives with Davide, we turned off our phones, we didn’t check the internet.

“He was helping me forget things (and) the stuff online.”

Culculoglu was the third celebrity eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2023, and had said she pulled a muscle on her left leg shortly before the week she had to skate for her survival.

You can read the full interview with Culculoglu on the Cosmopolitan website.

