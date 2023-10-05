People living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and long Covid ‘in crisis’

Less than half of people who live with chest, heart and stroke conditions and long Covid have accessed NHS rehab services, according to a Scottish charity.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) warned of a crisis as it revealed that of the 1.1 million people in Scotland with the aforementioned conditions, only 45% had accessed NHS rehab services.

Based on a survey of 1,850 people carried out this summer, CHSS also found that 47% of respondents said there was support they needed but had been unable to access, including physio, stroke rehabilitation and mental health services.

Just under a quarter (24%) said they were not referred to rehab at all, while nearly two thirds (65%) experienced some form of difficulty accessing services.

One in seven (14%) said waiting lists were a barrier to them accessing the services they needed, while 43% of people said their condition has an impact on their mental health, and 49% said they have issues with self-confidence as a result of their health problems.

A further 44% said their condition causes them anxiety or stress.

CHSS has called on the Scottish Government to improve services for people with long-term conditions and make more steps to ensure they get the rehabilitation they are entitled to.

The Scottish Government’s National Advisory Board for Rehabilitation has said that by the end of 2025 all adults who require rehabilitation will have “timely access to the right information and services.”

CHSS said its new research shows they will struggle to close the gap in order to meet their target.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS/PA)

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said: “The fact that so many Scots are being denied access to vital rehabilitation services is extremely distressing.

“Our latest One in Five research clearly shows that people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and long Covid are in crisis.

“People are leaving hospital or receiving a diagnosis and they are scared and feel alone.

“They need to trust they will get the help they are entitled to so they can begin their recovery journey and get back to the life they love.”

CHSS is launching the second part of its No Life Half Lived strategy to increase support for people with its conditions.

The strategy aims to help people live with their conditions, improve their health and get back to work, and enjoy their hobbies and interests.

The research found that people who have accessed CHSS services rated their health and wellbeing higher than those who had not.

Ms Judson said: “CHSS is there to support people to stay healthy and well at home for as long as possible.

“We are committed to dramatically increasing the number of people we deliver services to over the next five years to 150,000, reducing the pressure on the NHS.

“But when people miss out on the first step on their recovery journey – NHS rehab – that makes our job so much harder.

“We’re doing our bit, it’s only in working together that we can achieve this. We are calling on the NHS and Scottish Government to keep their promises to those living with long-term conditions and make essential services easily and immediately available.”

Andy Cudden, 60, has struggled with symptoms of long Covid since contracting the illness in 2021.

Mr Cudden, an assistant museum manager at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow, struggled to access support and his mental health subsequently began to decline.

Mr Cudden says his wife and two children made a quick recovery from the illness, however he did not and began experiencing breathing problems and severe fatigue.

He said: “I’d joined the CHSS Facebook support group for long Covid and someone mentioned the advice line.

“I had to make the first call and I spoke to Pamela. She was so nice and helpful – it was a relief speaking to someone who understood what I was going through and was able to reassure me I wasn’t alone.

“She called me regularly and promised me she’d stay in touch, and she did.

“The functional fitness classes gave me something to look forward to every week.”

Margaret Walker, 60, has had three transient ischaemic attacks, or mini-strokes, since September 2021, which were preceded by two “silent strokes”.

A silent stroke is where the stroke does not have any overt symptoms associated with a stroke.

Ms Walker, who lives in Irvine with husband Jim, said CHSS came into her life “at the time when the NHS stepped back”.

She said: “I would not have recovered as well or looked forward to what life has in store for me if they hadn’t been there to encourage, help and support me.

“Things changed the moment when I looked at the leaflets the CHSS stroke nurse had given me. I got help from the charity’s advice line, then was able to join the online functional fitness and balance classes.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As part of our record investment in health of more than £19 billion, we are supporting rehabiltation services across our NHS.

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone who requires timely rehabilitation has access to it at time and in a format that suits their needs, as outlined in the Once for Scotland Rehabilitation Approach.

“This addresses the challenges facing rehabilitation services and recognises cross-sector working and integrated care, supporting the delivery of meaningful rehabilitation across all long-term health conditions.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland and other third- and leisure-sector organisations to support the delivery of this.”