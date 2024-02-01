Children ‘pay the price’ of dentistry issues, experts warn

Children are “continuing to pay the price” for issues in NHS dentistry after a survey of 10 and 11 years olds found one in six has experienced tooth decay.

There were also disparities between deprived and affluent areas, with experts warning “decay and deprivation go hand in hand”.

The oral health survey of 53,073 year 6 children in England was conducted by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

It found 16% had experienced tooth decay, with those impacted experiencing decay in at least two teeth on average.

Schoolchildren living in the most deprived areas of the country were also more than twice as likely to suffer tooth decay (23%), compared to children in the least deprived areas (10%).

There were also geographical variations, with 23% of children in Yorkshire and the Humber reporting tooth decay compared to 12% in the South West.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association (BDA), said: “For a generation, ministers have failed to grasp that decay and deprivation go hand in hand.

“This Government likes to talk about prevention but has offered nothing. It has promised access for all but looks set to just throw money at target seats in rural England.

“Our youngest patients are continuing to pay the price.”

The Labour Party accused the Government of letting NHS dentistry “rot”.

Shadow health minister Preet Kaur Gill said: “The Conservatives have left NHS dentistry to rot, and now our children’s teeth are rotting too.

“It’s shocking that thousands of children have pain in their mouths that is so bad they are struggling to eat. No child should be suffering through toothache at school.”

Last month, Labour announced it would introduce measures such as supervised toothbrushing for young children in free breakfast clubs to tackle tooth decay.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said issues like “tooth decay, stunted growth and stalling life expectancy should be consigned to the history books, but instead they’re the reality of Tory Britain”.

Ms Gill added: “Labour has a fully costed plan to rescue NHS dentistry by gripping the immediate crisis and reforming the service in the long-term.”

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have been approached for comment.