Children ‘pay the price’ of dentistry issues, experts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Children ‘pay the price’ of dentistry issues, experts warn

By Press Association
Labour accused the Conservatives of letting NHS dentistry ‘rot’ (Rui Vieira/PA)
Labour accused the Conservatives of letting NHS dentistry ‘rot’ (Rui Vieira/PA)

Children are “continuing to pay the price” for issues in NHS dentistry after a survey of 10 and 11 years olds found one in six has experienced tooth decay.

There were also disparities between deprived and affluent areas, with experts warning “decay and deprivation go hand in hand”.

The oral health survey of 53,073 year 6 children in England was conducted by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

It found 16% had experienced tooth decay, with those impacted experiencing decay in at least two teeth on average.

Schoolchildren living in the most deprived areas of the country were also more than twice as likely to suffer tooth decay (23%), compared to children in the least deprived areas (10%).

There were also geographical variations, with 23% of children in Yorkshire and the Humber reporting tooth decay compared to 12% in the South West.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the British Dental Association (BDA), said: “For a generation, ministers have failed to grasp that decay and deprivation go hand in hand.

“This Government likes to talk about prevention but has offered nothing. It has promised access for all but looks set to just throw money at target seats in rural England.

“Our youngest patients are continuing to pay the price.”

The Labour Party accused the Government of letting NHS dentistry “rot”.

Shadow health minister Preet Kaur Gill said: “The Conservatives have left NHS dentistry to rot, and now our children’s teeth are rotting too.

“It’s shocking that thousands of children have pain in their mouths that is so bad they are struggling to eat. No child should be suffering through toothache at school.”

Last month, Labour announced it would introduce measures such as supervised toothbrushing for young children in free breakfast clubs to tackle tooth decay.

Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said issues like “tooth decay, stunted growth and stalling life expectancy should be consigned to the history books, but instead they’re the reality of Tory Britain”.

Ms Gill added: “Labour has a fully costed plan to rescue NHS dentistry by gripping the immediate crisis and reforming the service in the long-term.”

The Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England have been approached for comment.