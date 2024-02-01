‘Serious concerns’ flagged by inspectors over hospital’s A&E unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Serious concerns’ flagged by inspectors over hospital’s A&E unit

By Press Association
Dr Gray’s Hospital was assessed in October last year (Alamy/PA)
Inspectors raised “serious concerns” over the running of an emergency department in a hospital last year, it has emerged.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) wrote to NHS Grampian to highlight a number of concerns following an unannounced two-day inspection of Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin, Moray, in October.

In its summary of its assessment of the facility published on Thursday, HIS said its concerns included the management of controlled drugs within its emergency department.

HIS said other concerns involved oversight and management of incident reporting systems, and the availability of staff training for providing life support to minors.

The summary said: “We observed staff providing compassionate and responsive care, with most patients being complimentary about the care provided.

“However, as a result of serious concerns identified during our inspection, we wrote to NHS Grampian on two occasions.

“We raised concerns about the management of controlled drugs within the emergency department. We also raised concerns regarding the oversight and management of the incident reporting systems and processes impacting on patient safety, dignity and respect at Dr Gray’s Hospital.

“During our inspection we observed evidence of failures to review, action and close incidents reports relating to patient safety, privacy and dignity, and staff concerns around workload and culture, particularly in the emergency department.

“We are not assured of senior management oversight of possible and reported risk to patients and staff, especially in the emergency department.

“Staff described a culture where they were encouraged to raise concerns. However, they did not feel that these were always listened to by senior managers.

“We have concerns about the availability of staff training in paediatric immediate life support and systems and processes for patient triage in the emergency department.

“Increased capacity and pressures within the emergency department has had an impact on patient privacy and dignity.

“Other areas for improvement have been identified at Dr Gray’s Hospital. These include the safe storage of medication and of cleaning products and the completion of patient documentation.”

Professor Duff Bruce, clinical director at Dr Gray’s, said in response to the findings: “We completely accept that we don’t always get it right, and on the occasions where care wasn’t at the high standard our patients expect, I’d like to apologise and offer people my assurance that we have a comprehensive action plan in place to ensure that we learn from and avoid these types of issues in the future.

“While we always prioritise individual patient care, we recognise the importance of appropriate administration and record keeping and are already implementing new measures to build on our existing policies.”

HIS also carried out an unannounced assessment of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary last October which resulted in a number of areas for improvement being identified.

These included modifications relating to the management of peripheral venous cannulas, non–standard care areas and the safe storage of medication and of cleaning products.

A summary of the inspection also published on Thursday said: “At the time of inspection, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing a significant range of pressures including increased hospital admissions.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Inspectors also visited Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in October (PA)

“Increased hospital capacity meant patients were being cared for in additional beds in non-standard patient areas such as treatment rooms or corridor spaces.

“This impacted on the ward environment, staff workload and patient experience of care.

“Despite these pressures, we observed that staff were focused on the provision of safe and compassionate care.

“Wards were well managed with clear leadership and effective communication. Patients we spoke with described good care and we observed staff treating patients with respect, dignity, and compassion.

Dr June Brown, NHS Grampian’s executive nurse director, said in response to the findings: “We have a proven record of working constructively with HIS colleagues and were able to resolve some of the things brought to our attention during their visit.

“However, we know we’ve more to do and are using the report to direct our focus.

“Where patient care wasn’t as we would have expected, I would take this opportunity to apologise to patients and assure them that we have a comprehensive action plan for improvement.”