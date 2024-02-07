Experts warn against saving antibiotics for future use

Health experts have urged people not to save unused antibiotics and take them at their own discretion, warning it risks doing more harm than good.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) issued the warning amid growing concerns over antibiotic-resistant infections.

HIS urged people not to take antibiotics they may have saved at home for later use, as their overuse presents a serious threat to the future of healthcare.

Experts said the pandemic contributed to an increase in the use of antibiotics and urged people to “help preserve our precious antibiotics for future generations”.

Professor Andrew Seaton, chairman of the Scottish antimicrobial prescribing group which is part of HIS, said: “We know that many people have antibiotics at home which they or another family member have been previously prescribed, and there can be a temptation when feeling unwell to use them.

“However, it’s quite likely, at times when chest and throat infections are common, that infection will be caused by one of the many circulating viruses rather than by an infection that requires an antibiotic.

“Antibiotics will not speed up recovery from a viral illness and they may cause unwanted effects, including stomach upset.

“Critically, future infections may be more difficult to treat because overuse of antibiotics drives the development of antibiotic resistance.”

Antibiotics that have been stored for long periods may also have expired, rendering them unsafe or ineffective.

A 2022 survey of 2,000 people found one in three said they had taken expired medicines.

Nearly a third of those said they had taken medicines not meant for them.

The most common reason for an antibiotic prescription is for respiratory tract infections, including infections of the throat, ears and chest.

Prof Seaton, who is also an infectious diseases consultant in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “Although we are making progress in getting across the importance of not overusing antibiotics, we know that the pandemic has had a significant impact on our healthcare system, including the way in which people access healthcare advice.

“We think this has at least contributed to an increase in the use of antibiotics.

“Work is still needed to protect our population from the very real threat of antibiotic resistant infections and to help preserve our precious antibiotics for future generations, as well as for those who need them most now.”

He said antibiotics “don’t only act on germs inside of us”, but also “act on the many germs living in soil and water”.

Antibiotic resistance in the environment “has important consequences for plant, animal and human health”, he warned.

He added: “It’s essential therefore that we avoid environmental contamination by not disposing of antibiotics in household waste for landfill or flush them down the toilet.

“Safe disposal of unused antibiotics will reduce the environmental impact and help protect our planet.”

Referencing an analysis of more than 200 countries in 2019, HIS said estimated infections due to antibiotic resistance are now a leading cause of death worldwide, higher even than HIV/Aids or malaria.

More than a million deaths are estimated to occur annually due to antibiotic resistant infections.

Pharmacies throughout Scotland are in turn offering an “amnesty”, where people can return medicines for them to be safely disposed of.

Prof Seaton said: “For the majority of people who are feeling unwell with a cough, cold or sore throat, symptoms will settle with simple measures including rest, increasing fluid intake and careful use of pain killers such as paracetamol.

“For people with known serious underlying health conditions or for those where symptoms are not settling within a few days or are worsening, it is advisable to take advice from NHS 24, their pharmacist or GP.”