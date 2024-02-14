Eggs of more than 100 women may never be viable after hospital freezing error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Eggs of more than 100 women may never be viable after hospital freezing error

By Press Association
A photo of a three-day-old human embryo (PA)
A photo of a three-day-old human embryo (PA)

Guy’s Hospital in London has issued an apology to more than 100 women after their eggs and embryos were likely damaged during the freezing process at its NHS-operated clinic.

The clinic contacted the 136 women after discovering it may have inadvertently used some bottles of a faulty freezing solution in September and October 2022.

However, the clinic said it did not know the liquid was defective at the time.

A Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said the manufacturing issue may adversely impact the chance of frozen egg or embryo survival during thawing.

Freebirthing risks
136 women may never have children as a result of the NHS clinic error (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a manufacturing issue with some bottles of a solution that may have been used to freeze eggs and embryos in our Assisted Conception Unit in September and October 2022.”

They added that Guy’s Hospital has now contacted all those affected and apologised for the delay and any distress the error may have caused.

According to the BBC, it is believed that many of the women affected have subsequently had cancer treatment, which may have left them unable to conceive with their own eggs.

The Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority (HFEA) said a safety notice about the faulty freezing solution was issued to all registered clinics in February 2023, however the Guy’s Hospital clinic still used the faulty solution several months later.

HFEA director of compliance and information Rachel Cutting described the situation as “ongoing” at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Assisted Conception Unit, with an investigation now underway.

“We will take any further action required as a result of this investigation, in line with our standard incidents process,” she said.

Embryo breakthrough ‘may cut multiple IVF births
Time-lapse images showing an early embryo developing (PA)

“We are aware that this affected product may have been distributed to other UK clinics, although the HFEA is currently unaware of any other licensed clinic where patients have been affected.”

HFEA advised any fertility patients concerned that the issue may have impacted their frozen eggs or embryos should contact their relevant clinics.

Ms Cutting added that further action will be taken to ensure an error like this does not occur again.

“The HFEA investigates incidents in clinics to make sure that everything is done to understand what went wrong and, crucially, to take steps to ensure it does not happen again,” she said.

“We also share learning and notify other clinics of potential issues.”

Guy’s Hospital has advised that they have set up a dedicated phoneline for any patients impacted.

The NHS-operated clinic also stated that those affected can seek support through their counselling service.