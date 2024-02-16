Rugby player who blamed cancer symptoms on workout strain seeks stem cell donor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby player who blamed cancer symptoms on workout strain seeks stem cell donor

By Press Association
Ellis Joseph, 26, was diagnosed with leukaemia in January after thinking his symptoms were down to a new gym regime (Anthony Nolan/PA)
Ellis Joseph, 26, was diagnosed with leukaemia in January after thinking his symptoms were down to a new gym regime (Anthony Nolan/PA)

A rugby player who thought his cancer symptoms were due to starting a new year fitness regime is in urgent need of a stem cell transplant.

Ellis Joseph, 26, from Bristol, first noticed he was feeling fatigued and becoming breathless earlier this year, but thought this was because he was doing more gym sessions.

When he saw a doctor, he was told he had a throat infection and was given antibiotics.

On January 25, with symptoms persisting, Mr Joseph visited hospital on the advice of a 111 call handler and was diagnosed with leukaemia.

After being admitted to intensive care to begin a round of chemotherapy, he was told he needs a stem cell transplant but the search could prove difficult due to his ethnicity.

Ellis Joseph (right) with mum Clare. Ellis was diagnosed with leukaemia earlier this year and now requires a stem cell transplant.
Mr Joseph (right) with mother Clare (Anthony Nolan/PA)

His mother Clare Joseph said: “Because Ellis’s grandparents are from Antigua, he’s mixed heritage.

“His consultant explained that finding a match could be more difficult because of this.

“Ellis is passionate about raising awareness of the stem cell register now because we had no idea it was possible to donate your stem cells, so there must be millions of others like us, who don’t realise.

“He’s committed to spreading the word.”

Mr Joseph, who plays for rugby union side Old Redcliffians, only has half-siblings so will need cells from a stranger whose genetics match his.

He said: “Raising awareness is not about me, there will be other people out there in the same position who have been diagnosed as shockingly as I have this year.

“If we can get more people on the register, then hopefully it may be easier for them to find a donor.”

Ms Joseph said her son has remained “super positive” keeping a sense of humour throughout his treatment.

Anthony Nolan blood cancer charity chief executive Henny Braund said: “People like Ellis who are from a minority ethnic background are more likely to have a rare tissue type, so are less likely to find a perfect matching donor on the stem cell register.

“This is why it’s vital that anyone aged between 16 and 30 considers registering as a potential stem cell donor.

“Someone’s ethnicity should never be a barrier. At Anthony Nolan we’re committed to ensuring every patient who needs a stem cell transplant receives one and has the best access to, experience of and outcome from treatment.

“We’re recruiting potential donors from all backgrounds and conducting research to better understand barriers to healthcare. We hope Ellis gets the good news he and his family are waiting for very soon.”

Anthony Nolan runs a register for potential stem cell donors at anthonynolan.org/help-save-a-life/join-stem-cell-register.