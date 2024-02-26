Charity sees ‘dramatic increase’ in people seeking help for eating disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity sees ‘dramatic increase’ in people seeking help for eating disorder

By Press Association
Eating disorder charity Beat said the number of phone calls it has received about avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder has increased dramatically (PA)
Specialist treatment should be provided for people with an eating disorder which makes them avoid certain foods, a charity has said.

It comes amid a “dramatic increase” in people seeking help for ARFID, or avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.

Patients with ARFID usually avoid certain foods or limit what they eat, and the eating disorder can occur in children, teenagers and adults.

This can happen for a number of reasons, including sensitivity to tastes, textures, or smells, distressing experiences while eating such as choking, and low interest in food.

Eating disorder charity Beat said its helpline received more than 2,000 phone calls in 2023 – 10% of the total – from people seeking support for ARFID.

The figure is up from 295 calls in 2018.

Andrew Radford, chief executive of Beat, described the spike as “extremely worrying”.

He said: “It’s extremely worrying that there has been such a dramatic increase in those seeking support for ARFID, particularly as specialist care isn’t always readily available.

“All too often we hear from people who have been unable to get treatment close to home, or have faced waits of months or even years to get the help they need.

“ARFID is an eating disorder that rarely gets the attention it deserves, and it’s unacceptable that that seems to apply to funding, too.

“Now is the time for NHS decision-makers to ensure that anyone who needs support can get it from trained and fully equipped teams across the country.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “During the pandemic, referrals for eating disorders for children increased by almost 50% and the NHS is clear that improving care for people with an eating disorder including ARFID is vital, with investment, targeted support and training helping to develop community eating disorder teams in all areas in England.

“Since 2016, investment in children and young people’s community eating disorder services has risen every year, with an extra £54 million per year since last year and extra funding continues to enhance the capacity of community eating disorder teams, including the needs of those with ARFID, across the country.”