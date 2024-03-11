Medicine which targets ‘rare type’ of breast cancer approved for NHS use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medicine which targets ‘rare type’ of breast cancer approved for NHS use

By Press Association
Health officials have approved four new medicines for NHS use (Julien Behal/PA)
Three new cancer medicines, including the first of its kind for a rare form of breast cancer, have been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland, health officials have said.

Talazoparib (Talzenna) has been accepted for treating adults with BRCA1 or 2 mutated HER2-negative advanced breast cancer, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) revealed.

The body – which advises on newly-licensed medicines for use by NHS Scotland – also said olaparib (Lynparza) was accepted for use in conjunction with another cancer medicine for treating patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Ivosidenib (Tibsovo) was accepted for treating adults with acute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer.

Additionally, foslevodopa-foscarbidopa (Produodopa) was accepted for the treatment of advanced levodopa-responsive Parkinson’s disease.

SMC officials decided against approving axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta) for treating adults with two different types of blood cancer – diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma, when they have only received one prior therapy.

SMC chairman Dr Scott Muir said: “We are pleased to be able to accept these four new medicines for use by NHS Scotland.

“Talazoparib is the first targeted treatment to be made available for this rare type of advanced breast cancer.

“People with prostate cancer have told us how important it is to have treatment options, so we know they will welcome the availability of olaparib.

“Ivosidenib will provide a treatment for leukaemia patients where the cancer cells have a rare genetic mutation and where the patient cannot receive standard chemotherapy.

“Foslevodopa-foscarbidopa could help Parkinson’s patients with severe mobility problems that are not eligible for deep brain stimulation.”

He added: “The committee was not able to accept extending the use of axicabtagene ciloleucel to adults with lymphoma, who have only received one prior therapy.

Breast cancer stock
Talazoparib (Talzenna) has been accepted for treating adults with BRCA1 or 2 mutated HER2-negative advanced breast cancer (Rui Vieira/PA)

“We would welcome a resubmission from the company.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now, welcomed the SMC’s approval of talazoparib (Talzenna).

She said: “It’s brilliant news that the first ever BRCA-targeted treatment for certain people with locally advanced or secondary breast cancer will now be available on the NHS in Scotland – this will be a happy moment for these patients and their loved ones.

“Talazoparib offers people the invaluable hope of extra time before their disease progresses, compared to chemotherapy, to continue doing what matters most to them.

“Also, taken as a daily tablet, the treatment means less hospital visits than intravenous chemotherapy requires, freeing up time for both patients and overstretched clinics.

“All women living with incurable secondary breast cancer deserve access to the vital treatments they need, no matter where they live.

“As such, we’re delighted that talazoparib will be available to everyone who needs it, following Nice recommending the treatment earlier this year.”