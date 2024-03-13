Campaign to help Scots quit smoking launched for No Smoking Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaign to help Scots quit smoking launched for No Smoking Day

By Press Association
Scots are being urged to quit smoking. (PA)
Scots are being urged to give up smoking to prolong their lives with a new national campaign.

Public health minister Jenni Minto and Public Health Scotland (PHS) have highlighted the benefits of the Quit Your Way campaign to coincide with No Smoking Day.

It targets adults aged 35 to 64 who smoke – which is around 730,000 people, or 11% of Scotland’s total population – to make use of the NHS stop-smoking service.

Ms Minto has also backed the Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland charity’s quit and win campaign, which highlights the benefits of quitting.

The charity argues the average smoker would save more than £3,000 within 12 months and significantly reduce the risks of developing lung, throat or oesophageal cancer after five to 10 years being tobacco-free.

The public health minister said: “Stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health and this is why this campaign is so important.

“Even if you have tried to quit before, I would encourage anyone who smokes tobacco to contact the free NHS Quit Your Way stop-smoking service which offers personalised advice by phone and webchat. The trained advisers can also refer you to free local NHS services which are ready to help you stop smoking in a way that is right for you.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Garth Reid, consultant in Public Health at PHS, said: “Smoking remains one of the biggest causes of ill health and premature death in Scotland, and it results in more than 8,000 deaths every year.

“People who smoke are likely to experience a range of health conditions associated with smoking, including poorer mental health. These risks substantially fall with stopping smoking, and the health benefits start to happen quickly – even for people who have smoked for a long time.

“Quit Your Way can help anyone trying to stop smoking in Scotland, whenever they are ready – it’s always a good time to quit.”

The national No Smoking Day is held on March 13.

Sheila Duffy, chief executive at Ash Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have the Public Health Minister’s support for our ‘Quit and win’ campaign on No Smoking Day.”

She added: “So whether you’re trying to give up smoking for the first time or trying again, make a commitment to yourself and those you care about on No Smoking Day to contact Quit Your Way Scotland.”

Anyone who has the goal of giving up smoking is advised to contact visit at QuitYourWay.scot or call the free helpline on 0800 848484.