Sharp rise in hospital patients in England with norovirus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Sharp rise in hospital patients in England with norovirus

By Press Association
Hospital numbers for norovirus in England have risen, though flu and Covid-19 levels are continuing to fall (PA)
Hospital numbers for norovirus in England have risen, though flu and Covid-19 levels are continuing to fall (PA)

The number of patients in hospital in England with norovirus has jumped sharply, with health experts warning levels of the seasonal bug remain high.

An average of 678 adult hospital beds were filled last week by people with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, NHS data shows.

This is up 45% from 468 beds the previous week and is just below the peak of 688 beds reached at the end of January, which was the highest figure this winter.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea.

HEALTH NHS Norovirus
(PA Graphics)

It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

While most people make a full recovery within two or three days, the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Amy Douglas, norovirus epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “Reports of norovirus have fluctuated over the last month but still remain high.

“If you have got diarrhoea and vomiting, you can take steps to avoid passing the infection on. Do not return to work, school or nursery until 48 hours after your symptoms have stopped and don’t prepare food for others in that time either.

“If you are unwell, avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes to prevent passing on the infection in these settings.

“Washing your hands with soap and warm water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces will also help stop infections from spreading. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus, so don’t rely on these alone.”

HEALTH NHS Norovirus
(PA Graphics)

By contrast, the number of flu patients in England has fallen for the fifth week in a row.

An average of 1,258 people with flu were in hospital each day last week, including 65 in critical care beds.

The total is down 6% from 1,333 the previous week and is the lowest level since the end of December.

Covid-19 patient numbers are also continuing to fall, with an average of 1,690 people in hospital last week who had tested positive for the virus, down 9% week-on-week and down 60% since early January.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist for immunisation, said: “Flu shows a continued decline in this week’s data, while Covid-19 remains stable.

“Although activity remains low, people are still getting seriously ill from these viruses.

“If you are showing symptoms of flu or Covid-19 such as a high temperature, cough, and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. Consider wearing a mask if you do need to go out.”