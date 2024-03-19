Amazon launches campaign to show how Alexa can support those with ADHD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Amazon launches campaign to show how Alexa can support those with ADHD

By Press Association
Sam Thompson using an Echo device to support living with ADHD (Amazon)
Sam Thompson using an Echo device to support living with ADHD (Amazon)

Amazon has launched a campaign to highlight features within its Alexa virtual assistant which can help people living with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

An online guide has been published as part of a collaboration with the ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity, and Alexa users can also ask “Alexa, I have ADHD, can you help me get organised?” to receive a list of suggested features to support them.

The guide advises users how they use the smart assistant to create lists, reminders, calendar markers, set focus time and other organisational tasks to help them in their daily lives, and has been launched to mark Neurodiversity Celebration Week.

Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is housed within the firm’s smart speakers and home hub devices, as well as in the dedicated Alexa app on mobile devices.

To launch the campaign, Amazon has created a short film starring TV personality and reality star Sam Thompson, who has spoken about his own ADHD, and depicts the every-day challenge of leaving the house, informed by his own experience, and how Alexa can now be used to help.

Dr Tony Lloyd, chief executive of the ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to work with Amazon Alexa and Sam Thompson to support the one in 20 people who live with ADHD.

“Support from Alexa in the morning will enable those with ADHD to start their day on a positive note, leaving them with greater energy and focus for the rest of the day so they can go out and let their talent shine.”

Thompson, a former Made In Chelsea star, said: “My ADHD can make it difficult for me to leave the house as I can get easily distracted and overwhelmed with my thoughts running a million miles an hour.

“Setting up an Alexa routine has been transformative for my morning routine and I think so many others with ADHD would benefit from using this guide.”

Meryem Tom, Amazon Alexa UK managing director, said: “We’re thrilled to learn individuals with neurodiversity find daily support with Alexa.

“By collaborating with Sam and the ADHD Foundation to produce this guide and film, we hope to empower those with ADHD to try out different Alexa features and set up a personalised routine to support them in their everyday.”