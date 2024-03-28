Pharmacy and dental assistants to get more powers in bid to speed up care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Pharmacy and dental assistants to get more powers in bid to speed up care

By Press Association
Dental and pharmacy workers will get more powers in a bid to speed up patient access (PA)
Dental and pharmacy workers will get more powers in a bid to speed up patient access (PA)

Dental hygienists and pharmacy technicians are to be given greater powers to supply medicines to patients in a bid to speed up care, the Government has announced.

Ministers said that the move would help cut bureaucracy and free up time for pharmacists and dentists.

But leading dentists warned that there is “not an army of dental hygienists and therapists” waiting in the wings to help ease pressure on NHS dentists.

The plans were announced by ministers last year and the Government said it was pressing ahead with the move after two public consultations on the issue.

Primary care minister Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “We want to give patients faster, simpler and fairer access to the care they need, when they need it – and giving these powers to pharmacy technicians, dental therapists and hygienists will do just that.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said that pharmacy technicians will “now be able to administer and supply specified medicines to certain groups of patients”.

This may include them giving vaccinations and providing emergency or usual contraception, though the powers given to pharmacy technicians could vary by region.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society said that giving greater powers to pharmacy technicians will “increase capacity for pharmacy teams and further support consistency of services being offered within pharmacy”.

Meanwhile, dental hygienists and therapists will be able to give patients certain types of medicines, including pain relief and fluoride, without sign-off from a dentist.

But British Dental Association chairman Eddie Crouch said: “There’s no army of dental hygienists or therapists queuing up to work in a broken system this Government won’t fix.

“NHS dentistry needs real reform. Not yet another press release on the latest tiny tweak.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said there are more than 25,500 pharmacy technicians working in pharmacies across England, Scotland and Wales, while there are 9,733 dental hygienists and 6,198 dental therapists registered with the General Dental Council in the UK.

It said that the new powers for dental assistants would be UK-wide while the new work for pharmacy technicians would only be in England, Wales and Scotland.