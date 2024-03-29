Combining blood test with AI ‘could provide more accurate sepsis diagnosis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Combining blood test with AI ‘could provide more accurate sepsis diagnosis’

By Press Association
Sepsis is life-threatening and can be difficult to spot (David Davies/PA)
Sepsis is life-threatening and can be difficult to spot (David Davies/PA)

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) with a simple blood test could help diagnose sepsis faster and single out patients at the highest risk of severe complications from the infection, a study has suggested.

The approach could save lives, according to Swedish researchers, who combined the unique molecular signature of sepsis with machine-learning to predict a person’s risk of organ failure and death.

Sepsis is life-threatening and can be difficult to spot, accounting for about 50,000 deaths each year in the UK.

Dr Lisa Mellhammar, of Lund University in Sweden, said: “It’s vital that patients with suspected sepsis are identified prior to the onset of organ failure.

“Given the challenges associated with timely diagnosis and the fact that sepsis kills millions of people around the world every year, there is an urgent demand for an alternative approach.”

She added that a blood test, combined with a personalised risk model, “has the potential to save lives by providing more accurate sepsis diagnosis and determining who may go on to develop more severe clinical manifestations”.

Researchers looked at 1,364 plasma samples of adults admitted to the emergency department at Skane University with suspected sepsis between September 2016 and March 2023.

Of the 1,073 patients with an infection, some 913 had sepsis.

The team then analysed proteins associated with the body’s immune response to sepsis to see if there was a pattern.

They created molecular signatures from their analysis, which was used to train an AI model to predict who was likely to go into septic shock.

Patients were classified as low, medium and high risk of developing septic shock, with the technology able to show how increasing risk was associated with a higher rate of death.

Dr Adam Linder, also of Lund University, said: “It’s difficult to predict who will get sepsis, who will recover, and who will have poor outcomes.

“We urgently need better ways to understand sepsis at the molecular level so we can classify suspected sepsis patients according to the clinical manifestations of their illness and identify high-risk patients and develop more effective treatments.”

Researchers also identified panels of proteins that predicted dysfunction in six different organ types, including the heart, liver and kidneys.

They then classified patients into five risk categories based on the probability of them having organ dysfunction and infection, and their risk of dying.

Dr Mellhammar added: “A fast test that provides more accurate sepsis diagnosis and could also predict who is at greater risk of poorer outcomes now seems a genuine possibility.

“Any research like this needs clinical validation and many hurdles must be cleared before these biomarkers are used in the clinic. But we envision this as a tool that could be deployed worldwide, as the future of early detection of sepsis.”

The findings of the study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Barcelona at the end of April.

Dr Ron Daniels, founder and joint chief executive of the charity UK Sepsis Trust, said: “It’s critically important that we speed the recognition of sepsis and identify sooner which patients need the most immediate attention, ensuring that we can save more lives whilst using antimicrobials more wisely.

“This research has huge potential to refine our understanding of sepsis and may in time help us to redesign clinical systems.

“As the authors acknowledge, sepsis is a complex syndrome and this technology is not yet street-ready, but it is a significant step in the right direction.”

It comes as NHS England prepares to roll out the first phase of Martha’s Rule from next month.

The escalation process is designed to formalise access to a critical care team for a second opinion if a patient’s condition is rapidly worsening and they or their family feels they are not getting the care needed.

Martha Mills, 13, died in 2021 after developing sepsis from a pancreatic injury she suffered after falling off her bike.

Her parents, Merope Mills and Paul Laity, raised concerns about their daughter’s health a number of times but these were brushed aside.

At least 100 NHS trusts are expected to bring in Martha’s Rule, with the programme evaluated throughout this year and next.