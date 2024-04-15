Parents ‘gagged’ in end-of-life cases hope Supreme Court backs naming of doctors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Parents ‘gagged’ in end-of-life cases hope Supreme Court backs naming of doctors

By Press Association
Lanre Haastrup, father of Isaiah Haastrup; Rashid and Aliya Abbasi, the parents of Zainab Abbasi, and Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, parents of Indi Gregory, stand outside the Supreme Court (Yui Mok/PA)
Lanre Haastrup, father of Isaiah Haastrup; Rashid and Aliya Abbasi, the parents of Zainab Abbasi, and Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, parents of Indi Gregory, stand outside the Supreme Court (Yui Mok/PA)

Parents who claim they were “gagged” in legal proceedings about their dying children have gathered at the Supreme Court as justices consider allowing the naming of doctors involved in two end-of-life cases.

Isaiah Haastrup, aged 12 months, and six-year-old Zainab Abbasi were at the centre of life-support treatment disputes at the High Court in London prior to their deaths in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

During the proceedings, court orders barring doctors involved in the children’s care from being publicly named indefinitely were put in place.

Last year, Zainab’s parents and Isaiah’s father won a Court of Appeal fight to have the clinicians named but the two NHS trusts involved, in Newcastle and London, are bringing a challenge to the UK’s highest court.

Life-support treatment court case
Lanre Haastru hold a picture of his son, Isaiah Haastrup, outside the Supreme Court (Yui Mok/PA)

Ahead of Monday’s hearing, Isaiah’s father Lanre Haastrup told the PA news agency: “I want to tell my story, my story is not complete when the characters are not named.”

Mr Haastrup said he could understand “at that time” why the reporting restriction was made but said it was now “academic”.

“There’s no point of having it in place any more,” he said, adding that his son was a “fighter”.

Several families, including the parents of Indi Gregory and the mother of Archie Battersbee who were involved in high-profile legal battles over their treatment prior to their deaths, attended the Supreme Court on Monday.

Life-support treatment court case
Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth hold a photo of Indi Gregory (Yui Mok/PA)

Indi’s father Dean Gregory told PA: “We just want justice for the families who are going through what we’ve been through and to be able to tell the story because the professional doctors have nothing to hide.”

He added: “We don’t want anyone going through what we’ve been through…It felt like as parents we had no rights, Indi had her rights taken away.”

The family of 19-year-old Sudiksha Thirumalesh, who had a rare mitochondrial disorder, also attended the start of the two-day hearing in central London.

She and her family could not be named until after her death last September, with the NHS trust and doctors identified later.

Her brother Varshan Thirumalesh told PA: “Emotionally it felt like we were being jailed. We are here to tell her story to the whole world. She has been gagged for a very long time.

“It shouldn’t happen to any other family after this.”

Life-support treatment court case
Brother Varshan Thirumalesh, mother Revathi Thirumalesh and father Thirumalesh Hemachandran, the family of Sudiksha Thirumalesh, speak to the media (Yui Mok/PA)

In a ruling last year, three judges at the Court of Appeal said the rights of the parents to “tell their story” outweighed the privacy rights of the clinicians and staff that remained “long after” the court orders were made.

Former lord chief justice Lord Burnett said: “The wider systemic concerns which affect the operation of the NHS laid before the court by representative bodies cannot justify the creation of a practice, not anchored to the specific circumstances of the case, of granting indefinite anonymity to those involved in end-of-life proceedings.”

But Gavin Millar KC, for Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the Court of Appeal’s decision “contains a number of clear and obvious missteps”.

In written submissions for Monday’s hearing, the barrister said the judge who originally upheld the court orders “had well in mind the fact that the identities of the clinicians would be publicised in conjunction with allegations being made against them by the parents, connected to the emotive issues in the end-of-life proceedings”.

The five Supreme Court justices hearing the case will receive evidence from a number of medical bodies, including the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing.

Alex Ruck Keene KC, for the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine (FCIM), said in written submissions that some healthcare professionals in high-profile cases have faced “intimidating behaviour and death threats” as well as being “named and shamed” on social media.

The barrister continued: “The FICM submits that the impact of the nature and tone of such social media postings, if directed not at a named organisation but at a named person, on the individual identified clinician would be incredibly distressing.

“If the restrictions on naming the treating healthcare professionals are to be lifted either before or after the conclusion of proceedings, or indeed the death of the patient, this would allow the possibility of personal abuse being communicated directly to the named clinician by individuals.”

The hearing before Lords Reed, Hodge, Briggs, Sales and Stephens is due to conclude on Tuesday with a decision expected in writing at a later date.