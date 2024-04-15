Seeing the same GP ‘could boost life expectancy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Seeing the same GP ‘could boost life expectancy’

By Press Association
Living in areas with more fully qualified GPs and better-funded surgeries had a positive impact on life expectancy, the research found (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Living in areas with more fully qualified GPs and better-funded surgeries had a positive impact on life expectancy, the research found (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Seeing the same family doctor could help people live longer, according to a study.

Living in areas of England with more fully qualified GPs and better-funded surgeries also had a positive impact on life expectancy, researchers found.

Academics from the University of Leicester explored the impact of general practice on how long people live amid what they described as a decline in access and continuity of care.

They analysed life expectancy data in the National General Practice Profiles system using 16 models, including population characteristics relating to deprivation, ethnicity and the number of patients on the diabetes register, NHS payments per registered patient, and the percentage of patients seen on the same day.

The findings, published in the British Journal of General Practice, indicated that deprivation and geography were “powerful predictors of life expectancy”.

More funding and a higher number of GPs were “associated with higher life expectancy”, although the number of GP registrars, receptionists and advanced nurse practitioners (ANPs) were not.

Other nursing staff, excluding ANPs, predicted lower life expectancy, according to the study.

This reflects “the employment of more practice nurses per unit of population in deprived localities”, researchers said.

The researchers said: “The number of GPs, continuity of care, and access in England are declining, and it is worrying that these features of general practice were positively associated with life expectancy.”

In January, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland, revealed estimated life expectancy at birth had fallen in most local areas, with the reduction down to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020 to 2022, the average was 78.6 years for males and 82.6 years for females, down by 38 weeks and 23 weeks respectively when compared with 2017 to 2019.

The figures also reflected a regional divide, with areas in southern England dominating the list for the highest life expectancy at birth.

No areas in the south appear in the top 10 for lowest life expectancy.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said: “This timely study highlights factors which frontline GPs have witnessed for years: continuity of care is closely linked to patient health, and areas with higher deprivation generally have lower life expectancy.

“We know that continuity of care is beneficial and highly valued by our patients, particularly those with complex health needs. It allows us to build trusting relationships with our patients and gain a greater holistic picture of their overall health.

“But we simply don’t have enough GPs to deliver the care that all patients deserve, and the impact of this is much more acute in more deprived areas.

“We need to ensure GPs and our teams can deliver the continuous care our patients need now, and in the future, by guaranteeing that we’re properly resourced and funded.”