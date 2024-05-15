Boil water, residents told as 22 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea bug confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boil water, residents told as 22 cases of vomiting and diarrhoea bug confirmed

By Press Association
Residents in Brixham have been told not to drink water without boiling it (Alamy/PA)
Residents in an area of south Devon have been told not to drink tap water without boiling it, as officials investigate a disease which causes sickness and diarrhoea.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 22 cases of cryptosporidium, a waterborne disease caused by a microscopic parasite, had been confirmed in Brixham.

Other reported cases of diarrhoea and vomiting in residents and visitors to the south coast town are also under investigation and more confirmed cases of cryptosporidium are expected, the UKHSA said.

South West Water have issued a “boil water notice” for Alston and the  Hillhead area of Brixham after water tests showed “small traces” of the parasite cryptosporidium, which causes sickness and diarrhoea.

The water company said data from tests on Tuesday had shown treated water leaving its treatment works was not contaminated, but further tests taken overnight found small traces of cryptosporidium and it had issued the warning to boil water as a precaution.

Residents are being urged to boil water and let it cool before drinking it, preparing or cooking food or cleaning their teeth, though the company said water can continue to be used as normal for washing, bathing and flushing the toilet.

In a statement, South West Water said: “We are working with public health partners to urgently investigate the source.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will continue to keep customers and businesses updated.”

The company said bottled water stations will be set up in the affected areas as soon as possible, while vulnerable customers would get deliveries of bottled water to their homes.

UKHSA South West said it was working with Torbay Council, South West Water, NHS Devon and the Environment Agency to investigate

Sarah Bird, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West said: “We advise people in the affected areas to follow the advice from South West Water and boil their drinking water and allow to cool before use.

“Anyone with a diarrhoeal illness should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and if they have severe symptoms like bloody diarrhoea, they should contact NHS 111 or their GP surgery.

“Symptoms include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, dehydration, weight loss and fever, which can last for two to three weeks.”

She warned that anyone can get the disease but it is most common in young children between one and five years old, and most healthy people will recover fully.

People who catch the disease should stay off school or work for 48 hours after they stop being ill, and away from swimming pools for 14 days, she said.

The disease can be picked up directly from the faeces of another person or animal, from swimming in or drinking contaminated water, or even by eating contaminated food such as unwashed vegetables.

Cryptosporidium in manure can contaminate fields, rivers and crops, officials warn.