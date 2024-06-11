Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol

A woman has admitted seriously injuring a man in a crash on the A92 while under the influence of alcohol.

Lyalle Suarez pled guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when she appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The 34-year-old lost control of a Honda CR-V on the A92 between Gourdon and Benholm in the early hours of June 4 last year.

During the frightening incident, the vehicle left the carriageway, travelled down an embankment and came to rest in a field.

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1.30am.

Both Suarez and a 37-year-old man were taken to hospital following the crash.

Suarez, of Croft Place, St Cyrus, is due to be sentenced next month.

