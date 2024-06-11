Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman seriously injured man in A92 crash while under influence of alcohol

Lyalle Suarez pled guilty to a chare of causing serious injury by dangerous driving when she appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

By Danny McKay
The scene of the crash. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A woman has admitted seriously injuring a man in a crash on the A92 while under the influence of alcohol.

The top of the vehicle could just be seen in the field. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The 34-year-old lost control of a Honda CR-V on the A92 between Gourdon and Benholm in the early hours of June 4 last year.

During the frightening incident, the vehicle left the carriageway, travelled down an embankment and came to rest in a field.

Police closed off the scene. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The one-vehicle crash happened around 1.30am.

Both Suarez and a 37-year-old man were taken to hospital following the crash.

Suarez, of Croft Place, St Cyrus, is due to be sentenced next month.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

