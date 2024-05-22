Victims of rogue surgeon Eljamel stage protest over police ‘inaction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victims of rogue surgeon Eljamel stage protest over police ‘inaction’

By Press Association
Campaigners are calling for action from police (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Campaigners are calling for action from police (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Victims of rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel are staging a protest outside a Police Scotland building claiming the force continues to “kick the can down the road” on the investigation.

Campaigners say victims feel they have been “in limbo for over five-and-a-half years” since police began investigating in 2018, with some feeling they are “on death row”.

Mr Eljamel worked for NHS Tayside from 1995 until he was suspended in 2013, with campaigners claiming more than 196 patients were harmed by him.

A public inquiry into the rogue surgeon was announced by then first minister Humza Yousaf in September last year, and victims have also previously filed evidence to police.

Jules Rose
Jules Rose previously handed evidence to police (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Patients’ Action Group for Eljamel Public Inquiry are staging a demonstration outside the Police Scotland building in Dundee on Wednesday claiming there have been severe delays in their investigation Operation Stringent.

Jules Rose, lead patient in the campaign group, said: “I am here on behalf of the 196-plus patients that we know about who are suffering life-changing injuries caused by the so-called professor, Eljamel.

“This rogue surgeon was employed and enabled by NHS Tayside. Of these patients, 100 have made formal complaints to Police Scotland about their harm and injuries. But their complaints appear not to have been heard.

“These patients have been in limbo for over five-and-a-half years since the police began investigations in 2018.

“What justice have they received? What answers have they been given? In fact, what progress has been made? It’s Operation Stalling more than Stringent. They continue to kick the can down the road.

“Patients feel on death row. There seems an absence of any urgency or commitment from the police.”

Police said it is an “extremely complex” investigation and inquiries are continuing.

Ms Rose was one of those harmed by Mr Eljamel, who removed her tear duct instead of a brain tumour in 2013.

Mr Eljamel left the country and earlier this year was believed to be operating in Libya, with ministers previously hinting the disgraced surgeon could eventually be extradited back to Scotland.

Professor Sam Eljamel protest
Campaigners previously staged a protest outside the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Rose said campaigners demand the spotlight is “continually shone fully” on Operation Stringent.

She said: “Police Scotland’s inaction is a betrayal of public trust. Their duty is to protect us, and this blatant disregard for a case with such clear potential harm is shameful.

“We demand a serious investigation and a firm stance against those who endanger lives through negligence. The public deserves better. Shame on you Police Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex investigation which is being investigated by specialist officers from the Major Investigation Team.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

Police also said they were aware of the protest on Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesperson added: “We have been in contact with the organisers to agree an area where protesters can assemble safely and local officers will be available on the day to assist with traffic management or any other requirements.”

Alongside the public inquiry, an independent clinical review was formed by former health secretary Michael Matheson to look into the cases of individual patients at their request.