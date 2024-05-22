Victims of rogue surgeon Eljamel stage protest over police ‘inaction’

Victims of rogue surgeon Sam Eljamel are staging a protest outside a Police Scotland building claiming the force continues to “kick the can down the road” on the investigation.

Campaigners say victims feel they have been “in limbo for over five-and-a-half years” since police began investigating in 2018, with some feeling they are “on death row”.

Mr Eljamel worked for NHS Tayside from 1995 until he was suspended in 2013, with campaigners claiming more than 196 patients were harmed by him.

A public inquiry into the rogue surgeon was announced by then first minister Humza Yousaf in September last year, and victims have also previously filed evidence to police.

Jules Rose previously handed evidence to police (Jane Barlow/PA)

Members of the Patients’ Action Group for Eljamel Public Inquiry are staging a demonstration outside the Police Scotland building in Dundee on Wednesday claiming there have been severe delays in their investigation Operation Stringent.

Jules Rose, lead patient in the campaign group, said: “I am here on behalf of the 196-plus patients that we know about who are suffering life-changing injuries caused by the so-called professor, Eljamel.

“This rogue surgeon was employed and enabled by NHS Tayside. Of these patients, 100 have made formal complaints to Police Scotland about their harm and injuries. But their complaints appear not to have been heard.

“These patients have been in limbo for over five-and-a-half years since the police began investigations in 2018.

“What justice have they received? What answers have they been given? In fact, what progress has been made? It’s Operation Stalling more than Stringent. They continue to kick the can down the road.

“Patients feel on death row. There seems an absence of any urgency or commitment from the police.”

Police said it is an “extremely complex” investigation and inquiries are continuing.

Ms Rose was one of those harmed by Mr Eljamel, who removed her tear duct instead of a brain tumour in 2013.

Mr Eljamel left the country and earlier this year was believed to be operating in Libya, with ministers previously hinting the disgraced surgeon could eventually be extradited back to Scotland.

Campaigners previously staged a protest outside the Scottish Parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Rose said campaigners demand the spotlight is “continually shone fully” on Operation Stringent.

She said: “Police Scotland’s inaction is a betrayal of public trust. Their duty is to protect us, and this blatant disregard for a case with such clear potential harm is shameful.

“We demand a serious investigation and a firm stance against those who endanger lives through negligence. The public deserves better. Shame on you Police Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “This is an extremely complex investigation which is being investigated by specialist officers from the Major Investigation Team.

“Inquiries remain ongoing and we continue to work alongside partner agencies.”

Police also said they were aware of the protest on Wednesday afternoon.

The spokesperson added: “We have been in contact with the organisers to agree an area where protesters can assemble safely and local officers will be available on the day to assist with traffic management or any other requirements.”

Alongside the public inquiry, an independent clinical review was formed by former health secretary Michael Matheson to look into the cases of individual patients at their request.