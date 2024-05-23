Alfie Boe ‘angry’ at lack of brain tumour treatment progress since father died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alfie Boe ‘angry’ at lack of brain tumour treatment progress since father died

By Press Association
English tenor and actor Alfie Boe has spoken about the lack of treatment progress for brain tumours (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
English tenor and actor Alfie Boe has spoken about the lack of treatment progress for brain tumours (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Celebrated tenor Alfie Boe has said he is “angry” that there have been “so few advances” in the treatment of brain tumours, nearly three decades after his father died with the disease.

The musician, who is the new patron of the charity Brain Tumour Research, says it is shameful that charities have taken on the brunt of the research and is calling on the Government to step up.

“There is no doubt in my mind that research into brain tumours should be a priority and I am ashamed to think that charities are having to do so much in this area,” the tenor said, adding: “The Government should be doing so much more.”

The award-winning musical theatre star was 23 when his father Alfred died in 1997.

South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Alfie Boe said he is 'angry' that the situation for brain tumour patients 'hasn't really changed' (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“It makes me angry that, in all this time, the situation for patients like Dad hasn’t really changed,” Boe said.

“I feel incredibly sad to think that families are still facing this awful diagnosis and, nearly 30 years later, there have been so few advances in treatment.”

Describing his father as “fun and gentle”, the opera singer said he was “honoured” to be working with Brain Tumour Research to endeavour to help those diagnosed.

Reflecting on his father’s deterioration, Boe said: “At the time Dad was diagnosed, I was in my second year at the Royal College of Music and would study in London during the week and then come home every weekend to be with him.

“Week after week I would see the decline, all the more stark to me as I was away for a few days and the changes were evident each time I was back.”

Ten months after his diagnosis, Alfred died in the arms of his son at the age of 63.

“It will always be a great regret that Dad never got to hear any of my records, to come to one of my concerts or to see me in Les Miserables,” the 51-year-old said.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe – Together in Vegas album launch
Boe performing with Michael Ball (Dave Nelson/PA)

“When I do shows with Michael Ball, I see the joy on his face when his dad is in the audience and how wonderful it is for them to share that experience. I wouldn’t begrudge them that for a minute, but I wish my dad and I could have had that. But my biggest regret is that Dad didn’t get to meet my children. My son is named after him just as I was.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer and just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to researching this disease, according to Brain Tumour Research.

Boe is set to embark on a solo UK tour later this month and plans to use his audience to raise funds for research into brain tumours.

As part of his work as a patron of Brain Tumour Research, the charity’s fundraising team will be at his concerts in Salford, Aylesbury, Birmingham and Blackpool Opera collecting donations from fans.