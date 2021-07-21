Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jeremy Clarkson confirms second series of his hit farming show

By Press Association
July 21, 2021, 2:33 pm
Jeremy Clarkson attends the Amazon Prime Video launch event for Clarkson’s Farm at the St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel in London. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021.
A second series of Clarkson’s Farm has been commissioned following the huge success of the first series.

Host Jeremy Clarkson had been campaigning for a new series on Twitter after the first series received a hugely positive reception.

The 61-year-old had explained that Amazon Studios had not said no to a second series, but had not said yes either.

However, taking to Twitter, the former Top Gear presenter confirmed that he had been given the green light to begin filming once more.

He said: “Following the success of the first series, I’m delighted to say there will be a second series of Clarkson’s farm.”

Clarkson also confirmed that characters such as ‘Charming Charlie’ would return, along with the standout star of series one, Kaleb Cooper.

None of the people working on the show are actors, with Clarkson instead shining a light on the real people that work tirelessly on farms all over the country.

The series won plaudits for its beautiful cinematography coupled with the lovable group of staff who weren’t afraid to tell Clarkson when he was being useless. It charted the difficulties faced by farm workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Clarkson bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a local villager, but when he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

