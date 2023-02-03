Ford to make F1 return in 2026 with Red Bull engine partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Ford to make F1 return in 2026 with Red Bull engine partnership

By Press Association
February 3, 2023, 3:01 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 3:44 pm
Ford will return to Formula One with Red Bull (David Cheskin/PA)
Ford will return to Formula One with Red Bull (David Cheskin/PA)

Red Bull has announced an engine partnership with Ford which sees the American giant return to Formula One after two decades away.

The new deal, which comes into force with the sport’s 2026 change in engine regulations, was confirmed at Red Bull’s season launch in New York on Friday.

Ford terminated its involvement in F1 when it sold Jaguar to Red Bull 19 years ago, but the American car maker has been keen to jump on the surge in popularity in the sport in the United States following the success of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’ series.

However, Ford’s comeback will primarily be an advertising exercise, with Red Bull to remain in control of its own power units, built at its Milton Keynes headquarters.

Ford chief executive Jim Farley appeared alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and double world champion Max Verstappen as the tie-up was confirmed in Manhattan.

“At Red Bull Racing we always strive to do things first and do things differently,” said Horner.

“This is the first time we have launched our season outside of the UK and the first time any F1 team has launched in the USA.

“The growth of our sport in America cannot be ignored. There are over 50 million F1 fans in the USA, of which 72 per cent follow us, and the way the fans have embraced our team here has been very special to see.

“We also wanted to celebrate with, and welcome, Ford in their home country, as they become Red Bull Powertrains new partner from 2026. This will be a true strategic technical partnership.

“Ford will assist with battery and hybrid technology and much more to keep the team ahead of the competition. I am already very excited about the possibilities that this partnership will offer both of us globally.”

Farley said: “We looked at a lot of options and we wanted to go in the direction that was authentic to us so we decided to have a strategic and technical partnership with Red Bull powertrains.

“We want to help Christian and the whole Red Bull Racing team to deliver the goods on the track. it is a huge moment for the Ford family and we cannot wait to go racing.”

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, who was also in New York for Friday’s announcement, said: “The news today that Ford is coming to Formula One from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula One.

“They are a global brand with an incredible heritage in the racing and automotive world and they see the huge value that our platform provides with over half a billion fans around the world.

“We believe that our sport provides the opportunity and reach unlike any other and we cannot wait for the Ford logo to be racing round F1’s iconic circuits from 2026.”

Red Bull’s Verstappen secured his second title with four races remaining last year, while his team comfortably took the constructors’ crown.

The Dutch driver, 25, opens his championship defence in Bahrain on March 5.

