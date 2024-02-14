Holiday car hire prices plummet as vehicle shortages ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holiday car hire prices plummet as vehicle shortages ease

By Press Association
Car hire prices have fallen sharply in many popular holiday destinations this year as vehicle shortages ease, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Car hire prices have fallen sharply in many popular holiday destinations this year as vehicle shortages ease, according to a new report.

Average weekly prices for the Easter holiday period are lower compared with 12 months earlier in 11 out of 13 destinations analysed by consumer group Which?.

The largest decrease was recorded in Funchal on Portugal’s Madeira islands, with the average cost down £146, from £412 to £266.

This was followed by Palma on Spain’s Majorca island (down £92, from £319 to £227) and the US city of Orlando (down £82, from £455 to £373).

Other destinations where prices have fallen include the Greek island of Corfu, Faro in Portugal’s Algarve region, and Italy’s Pisa.

Average prices are also down in nine of the 13 locations analysed for the summer holiday period, led by Greece’s Rhodes (down £160, from £419 to £259) and Funchal (down £146, from £496 to £350).

Car hire prices reached record levels last year after supply chain issues limited the production of new cars, making it harder for rental companies to replenish stocks to keep up with high demand for travel after the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Which? said hire companies are also more likely to hold onto older stock for longer as “the brakes have been put on the used car market”, creating an “oversupply of vehicles” leading to cheaper prices for holidaymakers.

The consumer group stated that this year’s drop in car hire prices is “positive” but noted they remain far higher than before the pandemic.

Compared with 2019, Easter prices are 51% more expensive, while summer prices are 53% higher.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “While it’s encouraging to see car rental prices finally starting to ease after the sky-high rates of the last few years, travellers should nonetheless be cautious if they’re quoted a rock-bottom price that sounds too good to be true.

“Even when prices are low, the worst companies might still employ dodgy tactics like adding on unfair fees or pressuring you to purchase extras that you don’t need.

“Book with a reputable company or use a trusted broker to ensure you’re getting a fair deal.”

Which? examined data provided by car hire broker Zest Rental for more than 3,000 airport bookings for Easter and summer last year and this year, made in the previous January.