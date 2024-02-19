Campaigners lose High Court challenge over Stonehenge tunnel plans renewal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Campaigners lose High Court challenge over Stonehenge tunnel plans renewal

By Press Association
Plans include a two-mile tunnel, to overhaul eight miles of the A303 (PA)
Plans include a two-mile tunnel, to overhaul eight miles of the A303 (PA)

Campaigners have lost a High Court challenge over renewed plans to build a road tunnel near Stonehenge.

Save Stonehenge World Heritage Site (SSWHS) challenged Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s backing of plans which include the two-mile tunnel, to overhaul eight miles of the A303.

The previous go-ahead for the National Highways’ project was quashed by the High Court in July 2021 amid concern about the environmental impact on the site.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) approved the tunnel, from Amesbury to Berwick Down in Wiltshire, for the second time, on July 14 last year.

In December, the campaigners brought a bid to the High Court in London to challenge the decision to reapprove the plans.

Stonehenge road project
Campaigners made a second High Court bid to block the controversial road project (Lucy North/PA)

However, in a ruling on Monday, Mr Justice Holgate largely dismissed their claim, finding most parts of their case were “unarguable”.

One part of the legal bid, over the DfT’s approach to an environmental impact assessment, will be determined at a later date.

In his 50-page ruling, Mr Justice Holgate said ministers had “rightly focused on the relevant policies” and that the campaigners’ evidence “provides no basis for undermining that conclusion”.

During the hearing last year, David Wolfe KC, for SSWHS, said the Government gave “unlawful consideration of alternatives” to the project, adding that campaigners believed National Highways had provided “fundamentally flawed” information over these that “failed to acknowledge the heritage harm” and was based on a “flawed analysis of likely traffic figures for the A303”.

However, James Strachan KC, for the DfT, said the Government concluded the project was “consistent with the UK’s obligations” under the world heritage convention and that it would work with advisory bodies to “minimise harm”.

The Government has argued that the need for the scheme and its benefits “outweighed the harms”, including the “less than substantial harm to heritage assets”.

National Highways has said its plan for the tunnel will remove the sight and sound of traffic passing the site and cut journey times.

Then-transport secretary Grant Shapps first gave the green light to the project in November 2020, despite advice from Planning Inspectorate officials that it would cause “permanent, irreversible harm” to the area.

The SSWHS alliance successfully challenged his decision in the High Court.

After the ruling, David Bullock, National Highways’ project director for the A303 Stonehenge scheme, said: “We welcome the High Court’s decision and wait for conclusion of the legal proceedings.

“It is a positive step forward and would mean that at long last we can progress solving the issues of the A303 near Stonehenge.

“It represents decades of working with our stakeholders, heritage bodies and local communities to create the best possible solution.”