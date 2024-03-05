Two arrested after Lamborghini driver ‘fails to stop for police and crashes’ By Press Association March 5 2024, 2:40 pm March 5 2024, 2:40 pm Share Two arrested after Lamborghini driver ‘fails to stop for police and crashes’ Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/lifestyle/motors/6393731/two-arrested-after-lamborghini-driver-fails-to-stop-for-police-and-crashes/ Copy Link Two people were arrested after a Lamborghini driver failed to stop for police and then crashed (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA) Two people have been arrested after the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan allegedly failed to stop for police and then crashed on a Derbyshire A-road. The supercar, which can cost upwards of £250,000, was left damaged on the central reservation of the A617 in Chesterfield in the early hours of Saturday morning after the single-vehicle crash. Derbyshire Constabulary said the driver failed to stop for officers at around 1am and they followed at a “safe distance” before the crash. Officers said they followed the vehicle after it failed to stop (Derbyshire Constabulary/PA) In a statement, a spokesman said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a collision in Chesterfield. “Officers followed the vehicle at a safe distance but it was involved in a single-vehicle collision on the A617 shortly afterwards. “A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene and a man in his 20s was arrested soon after. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.”