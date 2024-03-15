Yellow box junctions responsible for the most fines are too big – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yellow box junctions responsible for the most fines are too big – study

By Press Association
Yellow boxes are used in an attempt to ensure traffic flows smoothly through busy junctions (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Nearly all yellow box road junctions responsible for generating the most fines in London and Cardiff are larger than necessary, according to new research.

The RAC said the analysis it commissioned shows drivers risk being “fined unnecessarily” when their actions “haven’t contributed to congestion”.

Yellow boxes are used in an attempt to ensure traffic flows smoothly through busy junctions.

Motorists should not enter them unless their exit is clear or they are waiting to turn right.

London and Cardiff were the only parts of the UK where drivers could be fined for yellow box offences until the Government introduced new legislation in May 2022 to enable councils across England to apply for enforcement powers.

Chartered engineer Sam Wright was commissioned by the RAC to analyse the 100 boxes across London and Cardiff which were responsible for generating the most fines in 2019.

He found that 98 are larger than necessary for their role in preventing queuing vehicles blocking the path of crossing traffic.

The average box is 50% bigger than needed, according to the research.

The RAC and Mr Wright are calling on the Government to urgently refresh its advice to councils about yellow boxes, to make clear where and how they should be used.

Yellow box junction
London and Cardiff were the only parts of the UK where drivers could be fined for yellow box offences until the Government introduced new legislation in 2022 (Alamy/PA)

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With more and more councils starting to enforce yellow box junctions, it is absolutely vital that they are designed first and foremost with aiding traffic flow, and that they don’t exist simply to raise revenue from drivers.

“Unfortunately, any box that is bigger than needed – whether that’s due to an oversight on the council’s part or because it was painted on the road many years ago and hasn’t been reviewed – risks drivers being fined unnecessarily when their actions haven’t contributed to congestion.

“We fear that unnecessary penalties are going to mushroom in the coming years as more councils start enforcing yellow boxes, unless a responsible approach to the design and enforcement of them is taken.

“That’s why we need the Government to urgently issue fresh guidance to local authorities.”

On Transport for London’s (TfL) red routes, fines for breaching yellow box rules are £160 (reduced to £80 if paid within 14 days).

The penalty is £130 (reduced to £65 if paid within 14 days) on roads managed by London boroughs.

In Cardiff, and parts of England excluding London where yellow box offences are enforced, the fine is £70 (reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days).

Mr Wright said: “Making sure yellow boxes are the correct size is extremely important when you consider that even a car bumper overhanging part of a box can result in a driver being fined to the tune of up to £160 depending on where they are in the country.

“Yet in so many cases, drivers can’t avoid stopping in them – a good example being where a yellow box is so big that a driver can’t see where it ends.

“Throw in some bad weather that reduces visibility, and the potential for unnecessary fines increases still further.”

A Department for Transport spokeswoman said: “As part of our Plan for Drivers, we are committed to ensuring councils don’t unfairly penalise motorists to raise revenue, and are reviewing our guidance around yellow boxes to tackle overzealous enforcement.”