Sir Paul McCartney: I will have the coronavirus vaccine as soon as I am allowed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sir Paul McCartney has said he will have the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he is able to.

The former Beatle, 78, told The Sun that “the vaccine will get us out of this”.

He added it is “great news” that vaccinations are now under way.

(Yui Mok/PA)

However, Sir Paul said there are still challenges lying ahead.

“I mean it’s going to be very difficult for a while yet, because you can’t just lock down a whole country unless you’re China,” he told the newspaper.

“We can’t have that kind of lack of freedom, we’re all brought up to enjoy this great freedom that we have in a democracy.

“So if somebody says, particularly to younger people, ‘Look, you’ve just got to stay in Saturday night,’ I can’t imagine that all those girls you see in Liverpool in the freezing cold in the tiniest of mini-skirts on a Saturday night in the middle of winter, I’m not sure you can say to them, ‘Look, you’ve got to stay home’.”

(Steve Parsons/PA)

The rollout of the vaccine has begun in the UK – starting with healthcare workers, people living in care homes and the elderly.

Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be given a booster jab 21 days after their first dose to ensure the best chance of being protected against the virus.

Famous faces including actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and rock and roll star Marty Wilde have already been vaccinated.

Sir Paul also told the newspaper he is looking forward to being able to perform live again.

He said he will be “glad when we can get back, it will be a nice change to actually play to some people”.