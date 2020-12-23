Kylie Minogue reveals how she and boyfriend Paul Solomons will spend Christmas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kylie Minogue revealed she is looking forward to a “cosy” Christmas with boyfriend Paul Solomons.

The pop superstar, 52, has been dating the creative director of British GQ magazine since 2018.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, Minogue said the couple will be spending Christmas Day together, but without friends and family amid the pandemic.

Kylie Minogue has revealed she is looking forward to a ‘cosy’ Christmas (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

She said: “It’ll be Paul and myself… we’re pretty excited for a cosy, quiet, thankful, Christmas.”

Minogue, who in November became the first female artist to have a number one album in the UK in five consecutive decades, said her Christmases are usually busier affairs, with her parents and friends coming to visit.

She added: “There’s Christmas crackers on the table so we all end up with paper hats on our heads. That’s about it, with useful trinkets nobody needs or wants.”

And the singer promised the next 12 months will bring more new music – and hopefully live performances and a trip back to Australia to see her family.

She said: “The album cycle will continue, we’ll have more singles next year. I don’t have a tour arranged. I hope I can do some live performances next year. I’ve got to get in the studio with Jessie (Ware). That’s happening which I am wildly excited about.”

Minogue, whose most recent album was titled Disco, added: “If I can by then, get back to Australia. That’s number one on my priority list to get back and see my family.”

And Minogue also revealed her favourite Christmas song, naming festive classic It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year as her number one.

She said: “I’ve become pretty fond of It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, not only because it’s amazing but when I had my Kylie Christmas shows at the Royal Albert Hall, (I) love how that rolls of the tongue, I’d done three shows and every time we would start the show with that song, with the orchestra, choir, a ton of singers and band.

“It was so grand. It was this kind of announcement that the show was about to begin, so I do get the feels with that one.”