Will Young ‘struck’ with coronavirus days before Christmas

Will Young has told fans he has been “struck” with Covid-19 days before Christmas.

The Leave Right Now singer, 41, announced the news to his nearly 88,000 Instagram followers, alongside a selfie in which he looked unwell.

The singer said he “almost got away” with avoiding the virus during the festive period, amid fears over the spread of a new mutant strain.

Jess Glynne (Steve Parsons/PA)

Genomic researchers have found the new variant, which is said to be 70% more infectious than previous strains. It has already spread around the UK, with cases identified in Wales and Scotland.

Young captioned the image: “Covid strikes !!! Almost got away with it…”

Jess Glynne, who caught Covid-19 earlier this year, said her grandmother had recently died with the virus.

The north London singer, who is Jewish, is using the video for her first Christmas single, a cover of Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas, to raise money for the Jewish Care charity, which helped care for her grandmother.

The 31-year-old told the Mirror: “I’m really cautious in my movements because it is mad serious.

“You see people being irresponsible and you can’t be. The staff who looked after my nan have been incredible. You aren’t allowed to see anyone and she was alone.

“It is just dark, people not getting to say their goodbyes.”

Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington said fellow 2020 contestant Lottie Bedlow had delivered her supplies after she also contracted the virus ahead of Christmas.

Writing on Instagram Stories, the digital manager from Kent, 31, said the gift of chocolates had made her feel “infinitely better”.

She said: “Getting Covid right before Christmas is a ball ache, but having friends like @lottiegotcake makes it infinitely better. Thank you lover.”

On Tuesday Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle also confirmed she had contracted Covid-19 and had spent time in hospital.

The actress, 32, who has recently been filming the second series of Gentleman Jack, shared photos on Instagram of herself looking miserable.