Ticketmaster sees ‘colossal’ rise in traffic after road map announcement

Ticketmaster has seen a “colossal” 600% rise in traffic to its website this week, following the announcement of a road map out of lockdown.
The ticket sales company said Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday prompted “a week unlike any we’ve experienced in a typical February”, with some two million potential buyers visiting its site.
Browsing and purchasing was up across the board – with all genres, from music to comedy, seeing increased traffic.
Ticketmaster also saw 500,000 visits to its festival finder guide, nine times the number of visits compared to this time last year.
Creamfields in Cheshire, Boomtown near Winchester and Field Day in London are among the events which sold out their 2021 editions this week, following a boost in demand.
Reading Festival has also sold out, less than two days after organisers confirmed it was going ahead this August – while its sister Leeds Festival has only limited tickets remaining.
Andrew Parsons, managing director of Ticketmaster’s UK wing, said: “Monday’s announcement kicked off a colossal 600% spike in traffic this week and there’s no sign of it slowing down.
“We’ve had around two million fans on our site with half a million visits to the Ticketmaster Festival Finder guide, it’s a week unlike any we’ve experienced in a typical February.
“The pent-up demand to get back to live events is undeniable – fans are ready to make up for lost time and it’s just brilliant to see.”
According to plans announced on Monday, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.
This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe