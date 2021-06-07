Liam Payne announces split from fiancee Maya Henry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Liam Payne has broken off his engagement to American model Maya Henry.

The former One Direction star confirmed in an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast that the couple had split during lockdown.

The 27-year-old admitted he is “disappointed” in himself for “hurting people” and said he is “working” on himself and his emotions.

There are very few people who have experienced what he has in the last decade. Liam Payne opens up about his darkest moments, failed relationships & becoming an an entrepreneur. He's inspiring, complex and deeply honest🙏🏽 You are going to love this 👉🏽 https://t.co/xK8GUZ7XMB pic.twitter.com/5OINre7eXN — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) June 7, 2021

The relationship reportedly began in 2019 with the pair pictured together at a series of public events, and they announced their engagement in August 2020.

Confirming they had split during lockdown, Payne told podcast host and businessman Steven Bartlett: “I feel like, more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself (that) I keep on hurting people. That annoys me.

“I’ve just not been very good at relationships and I know what my pattern of things is with relationships at this point.

“I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else.”

Liam Payne and Maya Henry at a Halloween party hosted by Jonathan Ross at his house in north London (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “That’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.

“I can honestly say I feel better out of it. I didn’t feel good doing what I did but it had to happen. That’s just the corniest way of saying it was the best for us both – whatever, cool, nice story, bro.

“But it just feels like that. I know it was a problem so I need to sort myself. I already feel good. It has already got me more concentrated and I hope she is happy.”

Payne was previously in a relationship with former Girls Aloud star Cheryl from 2016 until 2018, and their son, Bear, was born in March 2017.

Last year marked 10 years since One Direction formed on the X Factor.

Payne starred in the band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

He has subsequently gone on to launch a career as a solo artist, releasing his debut album, LP1, in 2019.