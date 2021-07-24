Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021
Lifestyle / Music

Festivalgoers enjoy first Saturday since ‘freedom day’ at Latitude and Tramlines

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 5:35 pm
Festival goers Jenna Goudswaard and Rachel Whitford at Latitude Festival (Jacob King/PA)
Music fans have been enjoying the first weekend since coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at Latitude Festival, Tramlines and Standon Calling.

Saturday headliners at Latitude Festival, which is taking place at Henham Park estate near the Suffolk coast, are The Chemical Brothers, while Rudimental and Supergrass will also play.

Latitude Festival 2021 – Southwold
(Jacob King/PA)

Around 40,000 people have attended the event, which is part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

Festivalgoers were pictured enjoying the music after the heatwave came to an end.

Tramlines festival is also continuing in Sheffield on Saturday.

Royal Blood, Mahalia and Little Simz are among the acts taking to the stage on the second day of the festival.

Standon Calling will see Hot Chip, Sister Sledge and Akala perform on Saturday.

The full capacity event is taking place with around 15,000 people in attendance in Hertfordshire.

