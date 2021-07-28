Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Waxing lyrical – Little Mix honoured at Madame Tussauds

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 12:22 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 1:34 pm
A staff member puts the finishing touches to the wax figures of Little Mix (Aaron Chown/PA)
A staff member puts the finishing touches to the wax figures of Little Mix (Aaron Chown/PA)

Waxworks of girl group Little Mix have been unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

The statues show the Shout Out To My Ex group as a four-piece before the departure of Jesy Nelson last December.

The lifelike figures show Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards, minus their current baby bumps, seated in chairs while Jade Thirlwall and Nelson stand behind them.

The group are all wearing brightly coloured outfits, with Nelson in a purple furry hat and pink snakeskin trousers, Pinnock in a pink blazer, Thrilwall in a bright green dress and gloves and Edwards in thigh-high white stockings.

The waxworks were unveiled at the London tourist attraction on Wednesday, when super-fans got a chance to see them up close for the first time.

Little Mix waxworks
Fans pose for selfies with the figures (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nelson left the group last year after almost a decade together, saying the high-profile role had “taken a toll” on her mental health.

Little Mix, which was formed on The X Factor, voiced their support for her and have announced they will continue to record and perform as a trio.

Little Mix waxworks
Staff members put the finishing touches to the wax figures (Aaron Chown/PA)

She had spoken openly about her battle with anxiety and previously revealed in a BBC documentary called Odd One Out that abuse on social media got so bad she attempted to take her own life.

She has now signed a solo deal with Polydor Records, the British label that is part of Universal Music Group, joining the ranks of The Rolling Stones, Haim, Ellie Goulding and Celeste.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]