Music star The Weeknd on his Grammys snub and reading reviews: ‘I like critics’

By Press Association
August 2, 2021, 5:04 pm
The Weeknd says he no longer cares about being snubbed by the Grammy’s (PA)
The Weeknd has spoken about being snubbed at this year’s Grammys saying that when it happened he was “angry, confused and sad”.

But the musician, 31, said he will not be submitting his music again for consideration by the academy.

The Canadian singer received zero nominations at the 63rd ceremony, despite enjoying huge commercial and critical success in the qualifying year with his fourth studio album After Hours and its break-out single Blinding Lights.

Speaking to British GQ, the musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said: “When it happened, I had all these ideas and thoughts. I was angry and I was confused and I was sad. But now, looking back at it, I never want to know what really happened.”

He added: “I just don’t care. Because that will never be the reason why I do what I do. It never really was before. And I’m glad that I can make music and not have to think about that. I’ll never be in that conversation again.”

Asked about submitting music for the Grammys again he said: “No. I mean, I have no interest. Everyone’s like, ‘No, just do better next time.’ I will do better, but not for you. I’m going to do better for me.”

The Recording Academy announced in May this year that it was making major changes to the awards process following criticism.

The changes will come into effect for the 64th Grammy Awards, which are set to take place in January 2022.

The Weeknd, who is the cover star for the September issue of British GQ, also spoke about reading music reviews.

The Weeknd is the cover star for the September issue of British GQ (Daniel Jackson).

He told the magazine: “I like reviews, man. I like critics. Even the biased ones that are against me, I like reading it.

“I think it’s interesting. I think it’s humbling, which is always great.

“I can now understand when you’re reading stuff. Like I can see through the lines now. Between the lines.”

The September issue of British GQ is available via digital download and on newsstands from August 6.

