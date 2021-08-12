Nick Grimshaw bids an emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1

Nick Grimshaw thanked BBC Radio 1’s listeners for making his childhood dream come true as he signed off from the station.

On Thursday, the DJ presented his final programme on the station after announcing in June that he was leaving the BBC after 14 years.

He bid an emotional farewell to his listeners at the end of his show.

Grimshaw said: “I just want to thank all the listeners really, this is why we’re all here, why we want to do it is for you guys and you make it so much better.

“You make our shows better, you contribute everyday and provide us with endless hilarity and with stories of your life.

“So I really appreciate this endless, ruthless opinion as well, which we love to hear. And you’re all so up for it as well, I will always appreciate that.

“It really was my childhood dream to work here, and you made that dream come true, you really did.”

Radio presenter Nick Grimshaw poses for a selfie (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The final show featured surprise goodbye messages from listeners and famous faces, including pop superstar Harry Styles and girl band HAIM.

Styles said: “I cannot believe it’s your last week on Radio 1.

“My favourite time being on Radio 1 with you is probably forming the Straight Threw Crew and going straight in from the Brits.

“But also every time that could have been so scary for me playing new music, it was always so nice for me to have a friend there, and it always felt so safe, and thank you for being my favourite show on radio.

“Thank you for being a friend, and I miss you and I can’t wait to see you soon, good luck with everything, I love you.”

Grimshaw opened his final show on Radio 1 with a montage of highlights from his 14 years at the station.

He joined the BBC in 2007, hosting BBC Two youth music show Sound alongside DJ Annie Mac.

Grimmy's final link on Radio 1 😭 Thank you for the laffs and the tunes @grimmers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UxDSez446c — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) August 12, 2021

He then went on to host Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast Show in 2008 until the following year, before moving to hosting a late-night slot on the station.

Grimshaw, who was raised in Royton, Oldham, took over Chris Moyles’ breakfast show at the age of 27 in 2012.

In 2015, he appeared as an X Factor judge alongside Simon Cowell, Rita Ora and Cheryl, but he departed the role after just one year.

In May 2018, Grimshaw became the Radio 1 breakfast show’s second longest-running host in the programme’s history, overtaking the previous record held by Tony Blackburn.

He then moved on to present the station’s drivetime programme.

Vick Hope and Jordan North will take over and co-host Grimshaw’s slot on the station.