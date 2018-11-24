I’m A Celeb fans dub Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp ‘best duo ever’

I’m A Celebrity viewers shared their amazement and pride as Noel Edmonds and Harry Redknapp conquered a critter-heavy and nauseating Bushtucker trial.
The former Deal Or No Deal host and the football manager were tasked with keeping a number of jungle creepy crawlies in their mouths for one minute, before eating a feast of sheep’s brains and fish eye juice to win meals for their campmates.
It was the first Bushtucker trial for newcomer Edmonds and Redknapp, who had lived in a makeshift palace in the camp in recent days, but they took it in their stride, cracking jokes throughout.
At one point, Redknapp quipped to Edmonds, as he chowed down on the sheep’s brain: “You did say your wife couldn’t cook.”
Redknapp then turned to Edmonds as the fish eyes were brought out and said: “I think we’ve had enough, haven’t you, darling?”
They were called “legends” by many fans, with others saying they were the best pair to ever appear in the ITV reality show.
One viewer tweeted: “Harry and Noel is by far the best duo in the history of the show, legends man.”
Another said: “The bromance between Harry and Noel on #ImACeleb is just great loving them.”
One viewer even compared Edmonds and Redknapp to Ant and Dec and added: “Real mid life bromance. They are really making this show this year.”
“Harry and Noel are killing it. Special bromance! I really hope one of these guys win after this challenge, they both deserve it!” another viewer enthused.
One said: “First proper time watching #ImACeleb but already loving the Harry-Noel bromance!”
One viewer said they were even coming around to Edmonds, who divided fans after his late arrival to the jungle earlier this week.
“Oh god I’ve heaved about 10 times already!! Harry (Redknapp) is a total legend!! And I’m even warming to Noel! #ImACeleb,” they tweeted.
Another added: “Didn’t think I’d say this, but I’m actually warming to Noel #Imaceleb.”
They won a feast including crocodile and potatoes for their campmates and joined them around the campfire as their palace home was removed from the jungle.