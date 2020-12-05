Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pucker up for mistletoe kiss in ITV promo

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan pucker up for a kiss under the mistletoe in a new festive promotion for ITV daytime.

The stars of Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women have been given seasonal animated graphics for a Christmas advert.

GMB presenters Morgan, Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh are all wearing party hats, while Lorraine Kelly is seen donning a halo and angel wings, Christine Lampard and Andi Peters wear elf hats, and Dr Hilary Jones is seated in the snow.

Lorraine Kelly (ITV/PA)

This Morning stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are seen opening presents, pulling crackers, and hugging through plastic coverings before tucking into a huge turkey.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (ITV/PA)

Alison Hammond is transformed into Father Christmas complete with red suit and sack, and Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are seen surrounded by presents.

Alison Hammond (ITV/PA)

Loose Women’s Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Welch and Saira Khan stand together as carol singers, Judi Love is seen throwing a snowball at Linda Robson, and Langsford, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Janet Street-Porter are smiling through a wintry window scene.

Loose Women (ITV/PA)

Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women air on weekdays from 6am on ITV.