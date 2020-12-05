Johannes Radebe leads Strictly drag tribute to Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Johannes Radebe, Gorka Marquez and Giovanni Pernice have stunned fans with a tribute to Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert.

The trio performed in drag with make-up, high heels and turbans to kick off musicals week on the BBC One show.

They appeared in sequinned tops and flares before their trousers were ripped off to reveal mini dresses.

Serving body, serving face, serving sequins for days ✨ Our #Strictly Pros know exactly how to bring it to the Ballroom! pic.twitter.com/sbiPrF9kk1 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 5, 2020

The routine concluded with Radebe posing in a giant pink stiletto, which is the symbol of the hit show.

University Challenge star and Strictly fan Bobby Seagull wrote on Twitter: “What a spectacular #Strictly musical night. If only the world were more Johannes, what a wonderful place it would be all the time! @jojo_radebe you are a true Strictly ICON.”

What a spectacular #Strictly musical night. If only the world were more Johannes, what a wonderful place it would be all the time! @jojo_radebe you are a true Strictly ICON. https://t.co/FbHDim4SKP — Bobby Seagull (UK Libraries Champion @CILIPinfo) (@Bobby_Seagull) December 5, 2020

Another viewer wrote: “Can we just have Johannes special already.”

Another said: “Johannes is the best thing to happen to #Strictly in ages! I could not love him more!”

Johannes is the best thing to happen to #Strictly in ages! I could not love him more! — Alexis🤶 (she/her) (@MissLexisaurus) December 5, 2020

Another wrote: “I could watch an entire hour of Johannes, Gio and Gorka doing a Priscilla tribute!”

I could watch an entire hour of Johannes, Gio and Gorka doing a Priscilla tribute! pic.twitter.com/lHzFp2NwKu — Stachdene Geoscience (@SUSgeosci) December 5, 2020

Musical impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber made an appearance on the programme as he watched over rehearsals on the stage at the London Coliseum and discussed the coronavirus’s impact on theatres.

He said: “Covid has had a devastating effect on theatre and live music and any kind of live entertainment and our wonderful theatres, which are just such sources of joy and wonder, have been empty for months now.

“None of us can wait until theatre goes live again.

“I think Strictly is the perfect tonic for the country at all times but I think right now Strictly paying tribute to musical theatre is absolutely what we, who have been working in this business for so long, is exactly what we want.

“For one night only, musicals are back where they belong.”