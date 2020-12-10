Holly Willoughby to push celebrities ‘to their limits’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff will push celebrities “to their limits” in a new TV show.

Stars will be removed “from their comfort zones” as they go head-to-head in sporting challenges in The Real Games.

They will be coached, trained and then compete to be crowned winner of the ITV competition.

This Morning co-host Willoughby said: “I’m really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head.”

Freddie Flintoff is also presenting (Ian West/PA)

Top Gear star Flintoff said: “Our celeb competitors will need to be at the top of their game to be in with a chance of topping the medals table.”

The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in an athletics arena, swimming pool and gym.

Katy Manley, joint managing director of production company Initial, said: “Our 12 celebs will have the nation cheering from their sofas as they battle it out for top spot.

“A far cry from their comfort zones, we’ll see them pushed to their limits – surprising us and themselves with their achievements. Expect tension, drama, laughs and a whole lot more.”

ITV also announced that Amanda Holden and Alan Carr will be among the stars exploring their own family history in DNA Journey.

The last series saw Ant and Dec “unlock hidden secrets from the past”.

Amanda Holden will take part in DNA Journey (Ian West/PA)

New pairings for the next series are comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, sports stars Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Holden and Carr and father and son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

They will “delve into their past and present using their individual DNA as they set off on the ultimate road trip alongside their best mate,” ITV said.

Ant & Dec, who are directors of production company Mitre Television, said: “DNA Journey was such an incredible experience for us. It’s such an emotional rollercoaster of a show and this new series doesn’t disappoint.”

The broadcaster also announced three years of adventures in road-trip series Gordon, Gino and Fred, featuring Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

Ramsay said: “ Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

“We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!”